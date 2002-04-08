DCP Midstream to Participate in 2022 EIC Investor Conference

DENVER, May 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DCP Midstream, LP (: DCP) announced that Wouter van Kempen, chairman, president, and chief executive officer, Sean O’Brien, group vice president and chief financial officer, and Bill Johnson, president of operations, north value chain will conduct a series of one-on-one and small group meetings with investment community representatives at the 2022 EIC Investor Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida on May 16, 2022. The materials used at this conference will be posted in advance of the conference on the Investors section of DCP Midstream’s website at www.dcpmidstream.com.



ABOUT DCP MIDSTREAM, LP

DCP Midstream, LP (: DCP) is a Fortune 500 midstream master limited partnership headquartered in Denver, Colorado, with a diversified portfolio of gathering, processing, logistics and marketing assets. DCP is one of the largest natural gas liquids producers and marketers and one of the largest natural gas processors in the U.S. The owner of DCP’s general partner is a joint venture between Enbridge and Phillips 66. For more information, visit the DCP Midstream, LP website at www.dcpmidstream.com.

