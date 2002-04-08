Vertex Wins the 2021 Oracle Change Agents Award – Visionary Award for ERP ISV Partner of the Year

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oracle has announced that Vertex, Inc. ( VERX, Financial) (“Vertex” or the “Company”), a global provider of tax technology solutions, is the winner of the 2021 Oracle Change Agents Partner Award – Visionary Award for ERP ISV Partner of the Year. This award recognizes Vertex for its excellence in helping customers meet their critical business objectives, such as accelerating innovation, driving digital transformation, and increasing sustainability using Vertex’s tax solutions.



“We are proud to be recognized for our technological innovation and leadership in the Oracle ecosystem,” said Chris Jones, Vertex Chief Revenue Officer, “Vertex provides a seamless option for our joint customers looking to drive transformation and accelerate their cloud journey. Together we provide the performance, scalability, and security our customers need to accelerate their cloud journey and drive global commerce.”

Working together with Oracle, Vertex continues to innovate the way customers integrate tax technology with their applications, launching the Vertex® Indirect Tax Accelerator for Oracle Fusion Cloud Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP). The Accelerator streamlines the integration of Vertex tax solutions along with the set-up of tax determination, exemptions, and reporting. This accelerates the migration for tax and finance teams, helping reduce the risk and costs associated with implementation, while improving time to value.



With the launch of the Accelerator, Vertex was the first tax technology provider to offer tax solutions that could integrate with and/or be hosted on the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure. In 2021, customers processed a combined average of more than 200 million transactions per month for a total of almost 2 billion transactions leveraging Vertex tax solutions on OCI. And these numbers continue to grow as more customers trust Vertex and Oracle to deliver the solutions needed to transform their finance operations and support business growth.



For additional information on the Oracle Change Agents Awards, please visit: https://blogs.oracle.com/oraclepartners/post/announcing-the-2021-oracle-change-agents-partner-awards .

About Vertex, Inc

Vertex, Inc. is a leading provider of tax technology and services, enabling companies of all sizes to realize the full strategic potential of the tax function by automating and integrating tax processes, while leveraging advanced and predictive analytics of tax data. Vertex provides cloud-based and on-premises solutions that can be tailored to specific industries for every major line of tax, including income, sales and consumer use, value added, and payroll. Headquartered in Pennsylvania, and with offices worldwide, Vertex is a privately held company that employs approximately 1,000 professionals and serves companies across the globe.

About Oracle PartnerNetwork

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle’s partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy, and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

