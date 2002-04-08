XR Immersive Tech Announces Partnership with QuarkXR For Industry First VR Streaming Solution

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE:VRAR) (FSE:79W) ( FNTTF) is pleased to announce that the Company’s recently acquired subsidiary, SynthesisVR Inc. (“Synthesis VR”), a leading location-based virtual reality (“LBVR”) content distribution and facility management platform, has released its new VR streaming product to VR arcades worldwide through a co-development partnership with QuarkXR, a pioneering company focused on VR streaming and a trusted solution provider for companies like Deutsche Telekom, Orange, Vodafone, and Ericsson, among others.



The SynthesisVR / QuarkXR streaming product offers all Location-based VR (LBVR) arcade operators a simple, and automated VR streaming solution, previously not available in the market. A solution for wireless VR game streaming handcrafted specifically for the LBVR industry through this exclusive co-developed solution. Now the connection between the host PC and Android VR Headset has been dramatically simplified, and can be handled without having to install multiple software applications, create third-party accounts and manage headset connections manually based on model, ensuring that operators have a seamless VR streaming solution that simplifies operator processes.

Krasi Nikolov, CEO and Co-Founder of QuarkXR has this to add, "We have been following the LBVR market for a couple of years, considering different ways to deliver our award-winning XR streaming solutions to all the arcades over the globe. When we were approached by SynthesisVR, it was a no-brainer and I can't be any happier how far our LBVR specific solution has gone with their support. The SynthesisVR platform turned out to be a great home for QuarkXR and I'm extremely happy to be finally delivering our co-production to all of the SynthesisVR customers."

Benefits of this wireless streaming solution for operators include:

App supports all standalone VR headsets and requires no 3rd party accounts or extra applications for each model of headset operators choose to utilize

Simple PC to VR headset pairing process

Ability to hot-swap/replacing the connected VR headset without closing and restarting the game (in the event of dead battery for instance)

Variable bitrate settings for maximum control over the stream’s performance/quality

Universal Kiosk App works across multiple VR Headset brands

Persistent VR streaming mode allowing headsets to auto connect when powered down between sessions

Seamlessly switch between PC streaming games and VR games loaded directly on the standalone headset

Operators can now easily offer free-roaming arena games to their customers from the SynthesisVR free-roam games catalog

Eliminates the need for tethered VR experiences limited by a problematic and breakable cable attached to the game PC.

This Industry-first innovation offers LBVR operators with a VR headset agnostic solution for wireless game streaming to any standalone VR headset they choose to purchase. Add to that the effortless access to any of SynthesisVR’s catalog of 400+ PC-based or Android-based VR Games without the need for individual accounts and dedicated wireless link software for every headset operating in a VR arcade center. This all-in-one turnkey solution also seamlessly connects into the SynthesisVR facility management tech stack allowing operators to manage all of their Android-based VR headsets and limitless user gaming sessions from a single SVR admin console.

It is a winning solution for over 350 SynthesisVR locations and is being made free for all current SynthesisVR operators. The XR Immersive Team is proud to continue to improve and optimize the business opportunities and services for our extended operator network, with more exciting news coming from SynthesisVR in the near future.

For more specific and technical information, read our in-depth explanation of the history of VR streaming: here

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Tim Bieber, Director and Chief Executive Officer

XR Immersive Tech Inc. (formerly Fantasy 360 Technologies Inc. d/b/a Immersive Tech)

https://www.immersivetech.co/

For further information about Immersive Tech, please contact:

Contact - Tim Bieber

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: +1-604-283-3029

