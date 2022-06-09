HMH Wins "Best Science Learning Solution" Award in 2022 EdTech Breakthrough Awards

PR Newswire

Prestigious International Awards Program Recognizes Outstanding Educational Technology Products and Companies

BOSTON, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Learning technology company HMH today announced that HMH Into Science has been named "Best Science Learning Solution" in the fourth annual EdTech Breakthrough Awards, a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies and solutions in the global educational technology market.

HMH Into Science K-8® is a digital-first, connected solution that supports successful science teaching and learning. The solution offers flexible implementation paths and pacing support to meet various classroom needs. HMH Into Science connects with other HMH digital solutions on Ed, the HMH learning platform to provide educators with an ever-growing library of resources, and the ability to easily create lesson plans, deliver instruction - in-person or virtually - and customize and assign assessments.

"It is an honor to be recognized by EdTech Breakthrough for our work in supporting students and teachers with digital-first, connected solutions," said Jack Lynch, President and CEO, HMH. "Solutions like HMH Into Science combine the best of technology, content and instruction to support each moment in a student's and teacher's journey. This recognition underscores our innovative approach to learning as we strive to create the most effective solutions to educate students and support teachers."

Each lesson of HMH Into Science promotes student-centered learning as they explore new concepts, gather evidence, and are challenged to explain and test their ideas and provide reasoning. Students are motivated to extend their learning and are evaluated on how their understanding has changed. Ensuring a whole-child approach, HMH Into Science allows students to see themselves within the curriculum. In addition, HMH ¡Arriba las Ciencias! delivers a fully equitable Spanish version that was developed using trans adaptation.

The mission of the EdTech Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of educational technology categories. This year's program attracted more than 2,250 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

About EdTech Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the EdTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in educational technology products, companies and people. The EdTech Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough educational technology in categories including e-learning, student engagement, school administration, career preparation, language learning, STEM and more. For more information, visit EdTechBreakthrough.com .

About HMH

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (Nasdaq: HMHC) is a learning technology company committed to delivering connected solutions that engage learners, empower educators and improve student outcomes. As a leading provider of K–12 core curriculum, supplemental and intervention solutions, and professional learning services, HMH partners with educators and school districts to uncover solutions that unlock students' potential and extend teachers' capabilities. HMH serves more than 50 million students and 4 million educators in 150 countries. For more information, visit www.hmhco.com

