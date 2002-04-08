Zai Lab Announces Change to Virtual 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders to be Held on June 22, 2022

SHANGHAI and SAN FRANCISCO and CAMBRIDGE, Mass., May 20, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zai Lab Limited ( ZLAB; HKEX: 9688), a patient-focused, innovative, commercial-stage, global biopharmaceutical company, today announced that, due to the public health impact of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and the recent pandemic-related restrictions in Shanghai, the format of the 2022 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (Annual Meeting) of Zai Lab Limited has been changed, and the Annual Meeting will be held in a virtual meeting format only. The purpose of the Annual Meeting is to consider and vote on the matters described in the Proxy Statement. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on June 22, 2022 at 8:00 a.m. (U.S. Eastern Time) / 8:00 p.m. (Shanghai and Hong Kong Time).



Shareholders of record of our ordinary shares as of the relevant record date may attend the Annual Meeting virtually by visiting our Annual Meeting website at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ZLAB2022. Shareholders will need the 16-digit control number included on their Notice of Internet Availability of Proxy Materials, proxy card or instructions that accompanied their proxy materials. Shareholders are encouraged to log in to this website and pre-register for the Annual Meeting before the start time of the meeting. Online check-in will begin 15 minutes prior to the start of the meeting, and shareholders should allow ample time for the online check-in procedures. The proxy materials previously distributed will not be updated to reflect the change in format, but may continue to be used to vote your shares in connection with the Annual Meeting.

