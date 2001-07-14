Primerica Ranked on Fortune 1000® List for Third Consecutive Year

Primerica, Inc. ( NYSE:PRI, Financial), a leading provider of financial services to middle-income families in the United States and Canada, was named to the Fortune 1000 list for the third consecutive year.

The Fortune 1000® is the annual ranking by Fortune Magazine of the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies, listed in order of reported revenue. With revenues of approximately $2.7 billion in fiscal year 2021, Primerica ranks number 895 in the most recent list, up from number 980 in 2020 when the company debuted the list.

“We have had some tremendous financial results over the last few years and our new ranking is a reminder of this success and of our resilience during the pandemic,’” said Glenn Williams, CEO of Primerica. “Our representatives across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico demonstrated their ability to pivot the business in a way that provided continuity and allowed us to thrive. These are remarkable people doing remarkable work serving middle-income families to help them secure their financial future.”

The Fortune 1000 is an extension of the Fortune 500 list. The full listing of 1000 companies can be found at https%3A%2F%2Ffortune.com%2Ffortune500.

About Primerica, Inc.

Primerica, Inc., headquartered in Duluth, GA, is a leading provider of financial services to middle-income households in North America. Independent licensed representatives educate Primerica clients about how to better prepare for a more secure financial future by assessing their needs and providing appropriate solutions through term life insurance, which we underwrite, and mutual funds, annuities and other financial products, which we distribute primarily on behalf of third parties. We insured over 5.7 million lives and had over 2.7 million client investment accounts on December 31, 2021. Primerica, through its insurance company subsidiaries, was the #2 issuer of Term Life insurance coverage in the United States and Canada in 2021. Primerica stock is included in the S&P MidCap 400 and the Russell 1000 stock indices and is traded on The New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “PRI”.

