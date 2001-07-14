Qualtrics goes live on AWS Cloud Infrastructure in Japan

Qualtrics (Nasdaq: XM), the leader and creator of the experience+management+%28XM%29 category, today announced the Qualtrics XM/OS can now be accessed locally through the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Cloud in Japan. The company has also expanded into a new local headquarters to support growing demand from local businesses and governments using Qualtrics to improve the experiences they deliver to customers and employees.

Since establishing a presence in Japan in 2018, Qualtrics has rapidly scaled its local operations to help organizations across the country - including Shiseido Group, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank, Fujitsu, and Lixil - capture and understand everything customers and employees are sharing about their company and brand, and act on those insights with empathy, speed, and scale. By tuning into what matters most to customers and employees, and then taking fast, meaningful actions, Qualtrics helps businesses, academia, and governments find and keep customers, and attract, retain, and develop talent.

Increasing commitment to Japan

With the Qualtrics XM/OS now available through the AWS Cloud in Japan, organizations in the country are able to access the company’s products locally to help them comply with relevant industry regulations and security requirements. Through the local offering, Qualtrics’ Japanese customers will benefit from the highest standards for availability, performance, and resilience with Qualtrics to get actionable customer and employee insights faster and more efficiently. The new capabilities in Japan add to Qualtrics’ existing offerings across North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific.

The new Qualtrics Japan headquarters, which spans more than 19,500 feet in the Shin-Marunouchi Building located in front of Tokyo Station, is designed to facilitate an effective hybrid work model for the growing team in Japan. It is one of the first new offices to be opened by Qualtrics since the pandemic, offering tailored spaces, systems, and processes to enable improved collaboration and preferred ways of working for in-office and remote employees.

Experience Management Solutions Tailored for Japanese customers

As part of Qualtrics’ expanding local operations, the company has launched a number of local Experience Management Solutions for Japanese customers over the last 12 months. This includes a Stress Assessment Tool - launched in response to local requests - which allows organizations to capture and integrate feedback from their employees’ annual stress tests - a legal requirement in the country - with employee experience data to help understand and take action on the drivers of stress in the workplace.

In partnership with SAP, Qualtrics also recently launched the Ukrainian Refugee Support Platform to help connect refugees from Ukraine with providers in Japan offering support before, during, and after their stay in the country. The platform is being used by organizations including The Nippon Foundation.

“Japan is a key market for Qualtrics globally, and these latest developments reinforce our long-term commitment to the country, expanding the services, support, and expertise offered. In these uncertain times, experience management is more important than ever and Qualtrics gives Japanese organizations the ultimate advantage by helping them build deeper, personal relationships at scale to drive meaningful business outcomes,” said Satoru Kumashiro, Country Manager for Qualtrics in Japan.

