Waters and BioInfra Establish the ASEAN Academy for Bioanalysis to Promote Analytical Skills Development

Waters Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial) announced a collaboration with BioInfra, a pioneering contract research organization (CRO) company for the pharmaceutical and clinical fields, to jointly establish the ASEAN Academy for Bioanalysis. The academy is dedicated to providing scientists with the hands-on knowledge required to design and perform a variety of bioanalytical methods, which are vital throughout every stage of drug discovery and development.

“There is a growing need for contract research organizations (CROs), pharmaceutical companies and regulators in the region to have access to the bioanalysis training needed to conduct drug equivalence tests for the approval of generic drugs,” said David Curtin, Waters Vice President of Asia Pacific. “Our vision is that the training provided at the ASEAN Academy will help grow generic drug manufacturing in the region, and in turn, help provide lower cost prescription drug options for the people of Southeast Asia.”

Located at the BioInfra headquarters in Seoul, the ASEAN Academy for Bioanalysis will offer hands-on training using the latest analytical instruments and software from Waters. Trainees will focus on the bioanalytical aspect of bioequivalence trials to ensure they are conducted according to the applicable principles of Good Laboratory Practice (GLP).

Bioanalytical methods used today require samples to be well-characterized, fully validated, and documented to yield reliable results that can be satisfactorily interpreted. These skills will help enhance the regional scientific competitiveness and the quality of pharmaceutical research and testing needed to meet the region’s growing demands for access to clinical trials and generic drugs, which are fueled by rising elderly populations facing acute and chronic illnesses.

“We are thrilled to partner with Waters Corporation on the establishment of the ASEAN Academy for Bioanalysis," said Sang Deuk Lee, CEO of BioInfra. “By providing the scientific community of Southeast Asia with a much-needed resource for bioanalytical training, we are further supporting BioInfra’s mission to create a healthy future for all people, regardless of their age or economic status.”

BioInfra was established in 2007 and is a leading Contract Research Organization (CRO) with excellent professionalism in the bioanalysis area and rich experiences and know-how in the standardization of experimental process and error control.

Waters+Corporation ( NYSE:WAT, Financial), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 7,800 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

