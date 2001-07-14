Tech Data Partners with Instructure to Amplify the Power of Teaching in India

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX Company, today announced a partnership with Instructure to bring its learning solutions to India. Instructure powers the world’s smartest classrooms and its products are used by nearly 7,000 organizations around the world. Through this partnership, Tech Data will focus on ensuring that Instructure partners in India will receive the highest levels of support and assistance on the ground.

This new partnership reflects Instructure’s commitment to the channel, leveraging Tech Data’s extensive partner network and local expertise in the Indian subcontinent. The Instructure Learning Platform, and its flagship product Canvas, support tens of millions of educators and learners around the world, and offer learning management, assessment, content, online programs, and analytics built into an easy-to implement and use system.

“Instructure is committed to addressing the complex educational needs worldwide by providing them access to its Instructure Learning Platform,” said Jack Jackson, Vice President of Global Channel Sales at Instructure. “From their deep knowledge of the nuances of the Indian region to their comprehensive partner enablement capabilities, Tech Data is an ideal partner as we look to extend learning throughout India. We look forward to enabling partners across India to realize increased profitability through the fastest-growing EdTech platform in the world.”

“Tech Data is excited to partner Instructure in the India market, to deliver their leading LMS solutions to the education sector,” said Mohit Jain, Vice President of Global Computing Component at Tech Data Asia Pacific & Japan. “The Instructure Learning Platform transforms the education experience to become more personal. It delivers the solutions educators need to support, enrich, and connect every aspect of teaching and learning, resulting in significantly improved student success.”

The Instructure Learning Platform includes:

Canvas by Instructure: bringing together Canvas LMS, video engagement with Canvas Studio, a branded course catalog system by Canvas Catalog.

Impact by Instructure: helping teachers and students adopt educational technology to promote deeper engagement with learning, while guaranteeing the campus EdTech ecosystem is utilized to its fullest potential.

With educational institutions and corporations shifting to online learning, as well as being a must-have tool to augment in-classroom learning, the demand for Canvas and Impact has never been greater. A partnership with Instructure enables educational institutions and corporations to join forces with the fastest growing ed-tech platform in the world.

Please contact your local Tech Data account manager for more information or to learn more about the Instructure partner program click here.

About Tech Data

Tech Data, a TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) company, is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We’re an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX’ 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Facebook and Instagram.

