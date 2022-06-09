PR Newswire

MINNEAPOLIS, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ARCA Recycling, Inc., (ARCA), a wholly owned subsidiary of JanOne Inc. (NASDAQ: JAN), will open three new recycling centers in June and July of this year to support growth in its recycling business and to help ARCA better serve its customers across North America.

The new recycling facilities are located in Kent, Washington, Tulare, California and Hainesport, New Jersey. The centers will create new local jobs in each region. The Hainesport, New Jersey center will be equipped with advanced appliance processing technology, a technology which reduces the size of recyclable material by compaction and baling. Compacting materials recovered from appliances allows ARCA Recycling to transport these materials more efficiently, reducing its carbon footprint and will provide cost savings on labor and transportation.

These new recycling centers will support a range of ARCA's services including residential appliance recycling programs implemented on behalf of major electric utilities, ENERGY STAR® appliance replacement programs and appliance recycling on behalf of ARCA's commercial clients.

About ARCA Recycling

ARCA Recycling is the largest implementer of appliance recycling and replacement programs in North America, with over 100 programs in operation. To learn more about ARCA Recycling's capabilities around appliance recycling or income-qualified appliance direct install replacement programs, please contact the company at [email protected].

About JanOne Inc.

JanOne Inc. is a unique Nasdaq-listed company offering innovative, actionable solutions that it believes can help create an end to the opioid crisis. JanOne Inc. is dedicated to funding resources toward innovation, technology and education to find a key resolution the national opioid epidemic, which is one of the deadliest and widespread in the country's history. The company continues to operate its legacy business – ARCA Recycling – under its current brand names. JanOne Inc's subsidiary, ARCA Recycling, recycles household appliances by providing turnkey recycling and replacement services for utilities and other sponsors of energy efficiency programs. Please visit www.janone.com for additional information.

