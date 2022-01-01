Zebra+Technologies+Corporation+(NASDAQ: ZBRA), an innovator at the front line of business with solutions and partners that deliver a performance edge, today announced a new, vertical market specialization for government and education technology providers in North America. The Public Sector Specialization Program, developed as a strategic component of Zebra’s PartnerConnect program, will support federal, state+and+local+government, as well as K-12, colleges and universities.

Zebra’s Public Sector Specialization Program recognizes partner expertise and investment in government and education technology solutions. Qualified program members will have access to unique business-building benefits including growth incentives, go-to-market support, pre-qualified leads, marketing funding, increased channel account management and planning as well as a customizable logo recognizing their expertise in the industry.

“Zebra’s PartnerConnect Public Sector Specialization Program reflects our continued commitment to help our partners differentiate themselves while also helping governments and educational institutions meet their digital transformation needs,” said Bill Cate, Vice President of Marketing and Channels, Zebra Technologies. “By uniting Zebra’s innovative solutions with resellers’ expertise, local presence and unique capabilities, we can help public sector entities untangle complex technology needs to achieve new levels of productivity, accuracy, and speed that benefits their staff and constituents.”

Zebra’s public+sector solutions empower front-line personnel by enhancing communications, streamlining workflows and providing situational awareness to improve critical decision making and gain a performance edge. Agencies deploying school and facility security, warehouse management, eCitation, healthcare and inspections and maintenance solutions can leverage Zebra’s complete product portfolio and partner ecosystem to enhance operational efficiency, reducing time-consuming and error-prone administrative tasks. Zebra’s solutions adhere to the highest security standards while providing manageability and longevity, freeing resources for public service and enabling convenient and precise control of end user experiences.

KEY TAKEAWAYS

Zebra’s new North American PartnerConnect Public Sector Specialization Program will support government and education technology providers serving federal, state and local government, as well as K-12, colleges and universities.

Qualified program members will have access to business-building benefits such as go-to-market support, pre-qualified leads, marketing funding, and growth incentives.

The PartnerConnect program makes it easier for partners to work with Zebra and differentiate themselves while rewarding them for their commitment, competency and performance.

ABOUT ZEBRA TECHNOLOGIES

Zebra (NASDAQ: ZBRA) empowers organizations to thrive in the on-demand economy by making every front-line worker and asset at the edge visible, connected and fully optimized. With an ecosystem of more than 10,000 partners across more than 100 countries, Zebra serves customers of all sizes – including 94% of the Fortune 100 – with an award-winning portfolio of hardware, software, services and solutions that digitize and automate workflows. Supply chains are more dynamic, customers and patients are better served, and workers are more engaged when they utilize Zebra innovations that help them sense, analyze and act in real time. Zebra recently expanded its industrial automation portfolio with its Fetch Robotics acquisition and increased its machine vision and AI software capabilities with the acquisitions of Adaptive Vision, antuit.ai and Matrox Imaging. Zebra is #25 on Newsweek’s inaugurallist of America’s Most Loved Workplaces and #79 on Forbes’ list of America’s 500 Best Midsize Employers. Learn more at www.zebra.com+or sign up for news+alerts. Follow Zebra’s Your+Edge blog, LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook, and check out our Story Hub: Zebra+Perspectives.

ZEBRA and the stylized Zebra head are trademarks of Zebra Technologies Corp., registered in many jurisdictions worldwide.All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. ©2022 Zebra Technologies Corp. and/or its affiliates.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220629005006/en/