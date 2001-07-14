Romeo Power, Inc. (“Romeo Power” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RMO), an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex applications, has announced its new Battery Integration Workshop for OEM customers.

The Battery Integration Workshop is a hands-on program designed by Romeo’s sales, engineering and product development experts that facilitates an OEM’s understanding of the Company’s battery technology and applications. This workshop represents a unique offering in the commercial EV market, dually creating value for battery and Battery Management System (BMS) customers while furthering Romeo’s strategy to support customers with service and insight through all stages of electrification.

“As a pioneer in EV battery technology and vehicle electrification, we understand that the transition to electrification is a complex process,” said Chief Executive Officer Susan Brennan. “Working with a broad range of customers in targeted verticals, our team has collectively identified an unfulfilled industry need to understand better how EV battery products and associated technology integrate into their own specific applications.”

The one-and-a-half-day program combines lab, theory and participation that is highly customized for each OEM. The Company is currently scheduling Battery Integration Workshops for existing customers.

“Romeo’s Battery Integration Workshop is one of several add-on services that the Company offers our customers to give them a broader perspective into battery technology and to enhance their knowledge base for improved product adoption and performance,” Brennan said. “The more we empower our customers, the more efficient and productive they become. It’s another way we share our expertise, create long-standing value for battery and BMS customers, and differentiate ourselves in a highly competitive environment.”

About Romeo Power, Inc.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Romeo Power (NYSE: RMO) is an energy technology leader delivering advanced electrification solutions for complex commercial vehicle applications. The Company’s suite of advanced battery electric products, combined with its innovative battery management system, delivers the safety, performance, reliability and configurability its customers need to succeed. To keep up with everything Romeo Power, please follow the Company on social media @romeopowerinc or visit Romeopower.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may constitute “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, express or implied statements concerning Romeo Power’s ability to develop or sell new products, or to pursue customers in new product or geographic markets, Romeo Power’s expectations regarding its future financial performance, the demand for safe, effective, affordable and sustainable EV products, Romeo Power’s ability to produce and deliver such products on a commercial scale, and Romeo Power’s expectations that its customers will adhere to contracted purchase commitments on the currently expected timeframe are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside Romeo Power’s management’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include: Romeo Power’s ability to execute on its plans to develop and market new products and the timing of these development programs; Romeo Power’s ability to increase the scale and capacity of its manufacturing processes; Romeo Power’s estimates of the size of the markets for its products; the rate and degree of market acceptance of Romeo Power’s products; the success of other competing technologies that may become available; Romeo Power’s ability to identify and integrate acquisitions; Romeo Power’s potential need for and ability to secure additional capital; the performance of Romeo Power’s products and customers; potential litigation involving Romeo Power; demand for battery cells and supply shortages; the potential effects of COVID-19; and general economic and market conditions impacting demand for Romeo Power’s products. You should carefully consider the foregoing factors and the other risks and uncertainties described in the Company’s filings with the SEC. If any of these risks materialize or our assumptions prove incorrect, actual results could differ materially from those implied by our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made. Readers are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking statements, and Romeo Power undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

