LIVERMORE, Calif. and WOBURN, Mass., June 09, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM, Financial), a leading semiconductor test and measurement supplier, announced today the immediate availability of cryogen-free dilution refrigerators (DRs). These systems are capable of cooling to the ultra-low sub-10 millikelvin, temperatures required for operation of superconducting quantum computers. FormFactor, now the largest commercial DR supplier in the US, acquired the DR product line from JanisULT (Woburn, MA), an established leader in high-quality DR technology. According to International Data Corporation (IDC), investments in the quantum computing market will grow at a 6-year CAGR (2021-2027) of 11.3% and reach nearly $16.4 billion by the end of 2027.*

FormFactor’s dilution refrigerators deliver:

Cryogen-free operation with pushbutton cooling automation

Broad options include probe socket test interface, magnetic shielding, low noise, low vibration, large sample space, and multiple ports for wiring and optics

Cooling power ranging from 250 to 600 microwatts at 100 millikelvin, with a roadmap to higher cooling-power for large qubit counts

FormFactor’s established worldwide customer support infrastructure

The dilution refrigerators join FormFactor’s innovative suite of cryogenic products and services designed to accelerate quantum research and commercialization.

High-throughput wafer and chip-scale cryogenic prober such as IQ3000, reducing device characterization time to hours from days or weeks

Adiabatic demagnetization refrigerator (ADR) cryostats for qubit prescreening, ensuring known-good qubits before deployment in a DR

Cryogenic RF and DC probe interface, enabling rapid test by eliminating days of wafer dicing and wire bonding

Cryogenic Test Services at Advanced Cryogenic Lab located in Boulder, Colorado providing immediate access to wafer-scale data



“It’s critical that we continue to advance quantum development,” said Dr. Celia Merzbacher, Executive Director of QED-C, the Quantum Economic Development Consortium. “FormFactor is contributing to the development of the quantum ecosystem, which requires overcoming technological hurdles, creating robust supply chains, and, ultimately, addressing needs and growing markets.”

“With the addition of these DR systems, FormFactor not only extends its cryogenic capabilities for quantum technology, but also expands its customer relationships with world-leading corporations and research centers,” said Amy Leong, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Emerging Growth Business Unit at FormFactor. “We’re eager to build on these projects and deliver vital solutions to quantum computing challenges from the research lab to high volume manufacturing.”

To learn more about FormFactor’s new dilution refrigeration products and other cryogenic systems, visit https://www.formfactor.com/products/quantum-cryo.

* Source: IDC, IDC Forecasts Worldwide Quantum Computing Market to Grow to $8.6 Billion in 2027, IDC #prUS48414121, Nov 29, 2021.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc. ( FORM, Financial), is a leading provider of essential test and measurement technologies along the full IC life cycle – from metrology and inspection, characterization, modeling, reliability, and design debug, to qualification and production test. Semiconductor companies worldwide rely upon FormFactor’s products and services to accelerate profitability by optimizing device performance and advancing yield knowledge. FormFactor’s leading-edge probe stations, probes, probe cards, optical metrology and inspection, advanced thermal subsystems, and quantum cryogenic systems deliver precision accuracy and superior performance. For more information, visit the Company’s website at www.formfactor.com.

