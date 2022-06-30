STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B)

Stockholm - iZafe Group (publ.) Announces today that it has delivered an additional 100 Dosell units to Apoteket AB in addition to deliveries of 130 units earlier in June. A total of 230 units were now delivered during the month of June to Apoteket AB.

- The great demand is a proof that more and more people want to use new digital technology in their daily lives to free up time and ensure compliance in their or their relatives medication. It also shows that Apoteket's online store is a good way to reach those who want safer drug handling at home, says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.



This summer, iZafe will release a new feature in the Dosell app that makes it even easier to follow up on your own or relatives medication.



- This new function makes it even easier to follow your own or your relatives medication. We also know that the opportunity to test Dosell contributes to the experience of what a difference Dosell really makes. Therefore, we will in the TV commercial highlight that you get the opportunity to send Dosell back within 30 days if you are not satisfied with the product. This is so that even more people will dare to take the step of testing new digital technology that frees up time and ensures compliance in their or their relatives medication, says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.



- The consumer version of Dosell is unique and currently Europe's only pharmaceutical robot for the private market based on dose bags. This has attracted the attention of several players where dialogues are now being conducted to launch Dosell for consumers in several markets in Europe, says Anders Segerström, CEO of iZafe Group AB.

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Premier Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

