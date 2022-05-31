PR Newswire

World's Smallest and Lightest 20,000 Lumen Projectors to be Shown for First Time in U.S.

LOS ALAMITOS, Calif., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Epson, the number-one selling projector brand worldwide,1 today announced it will showcase its latest 3-chip, 3LCD laser projection solutions at InfoComm 2022 in booth #N2331, including the world's smallest and lightest 20,000-lumen2 and 10,000-lumen3 laser projectors. From large, super-wide options for remote and in-person participation in today's hybrid environments to experiential and large-venue projection worth remembering, Epson will immerse showgoers in stunning projection technology and provide a full view of its impressive installation and setup tools across a range of markets, including large venue, education, corporate and digital signage. Epson's solutions will be on display at InfoComm in Las Vegas from June 8-10.

"After two years of being away, Epson is eager to be back at InfoComm with our fellow AV peers and be able to demonstrate our latest projection technology in person," said Ramzi Shakra, product manager, large venue projectors, Epson America, Inc. "Epson is committed to building large, spectacular and immersive display solutions that efficiently and cost effectively deliver extra-large viewing along with transformative and experiential experiences in virtually any environment."

Shown for the first time in the U.S., Epson will highlight its new ultra-compact 13,000, 16,000 and 20,000 lumen projectors, including the EB-PU2220B and EB-PU2120W projectors which are 60% smaller and 50% lighter than the previous generation 20,000-lumen projector. With their significantly reduced size and weight and advanced tool set, the new models are engineered to simplify installation and reduce maintenance.

Meetings and collaboration in today's corporate world are now primarily playing out on screen. At InfoComm, Epson will showcase the future of hybrid meeting rooms with big, bright and ultra-wide display solutions that enable everyone to see, be seen and have an equal presence, while still having room for presentations, chats, working documents, and more. Epson display solutions work seamlessly with collaboration tools like Microsoft Teams and Zoom and offer the ability to scale and deliver wider aspect ratios – delivering collaboration in a hybrid work environment that flat panels just can't accomplish.

From small, captivating experiential moments to larger-than-life immersive applications and hybrid meeting rooms, Epson will showcase its breadth of display solutions – ranging from 2,000 to 30,000 lumens – and top-quality applications for endless possibilities through illumination. Additional products include:

Pro Series Projectors : Ranging from 6,000 to 30,000 lumens, 4 Epson's latest Pro Series interchangeable lens projectors bring pro-level features and installation tools to end users. Equipped with advanced installation features, 3-chip 3LCD for exceptional color brightness and WUXGA resolution with 4K Enhancement Technology, 5 the Pro Series models offer crystal-clear, life-like images and premium projection that blends discreetly into any environment.





PixAlign™ ELPEC01 Camera : Adding another layer of convenience and simplified installation for Epson's lineup of interchangeable lens projectors, 6 the new camera attaches to the projector or ultra short-throw lens – no tools or adjustments to the angle needed. A seamless solution providing fast access to powerful projection tools for both single- and multi-projector setups, the camera enables easy screen matching and color calibration, 7 stacking assist function, 8 tiling assist for edge blending, 9 and remote support.





PowerLite ® Laser Projectors : Epson's high-powered PowerLite projectors engage and inspire with exceptionally bright, larger-than-life images up to 500-inches 10 and ultra-wide aspect ratios. 11 From 3,600 to 7,000 lumens of equal color and white brightness, 4 the projectors offer ultra short-throw, short-throw and standard-throw lens options and support content sharing with the latest connectivity, along with creative features for impactful presentations, video conferencing, immersive art experiences, retail displays, and more.





BrightLink ® Interactive Laser Displays : BrightLink displays transform meeting spaces and classrooms into immersive, collaborative environments where productivity is enhanced, creativity is on display and all participants are seen, able to see, and fully engaged. Equipped with 3-chip 3LCD technology for bold, brilliant color even in ambient light settings, BrightLink models deliver big, bright images up to 120-inches. These flexible laser displays breathe new life into ordinary walls and dry erase boards, eliminating the need for dedicated electronic boards or space-consuming flat panels.





BrightLink displays transform meeting spaces and classrooms into immersive, collaborative environments where productivity is enhanced, creativity is on display and all participants are seen, able to see, and fully engaged. Equipped with 3-chip 3LCD technology for bold, brilliant color even in ambient light settings, BrightLink models deliver big, bright images up to 120-inches. These flexible laser displays breathe new life into ordinary walls and dry erase boards, eliminating the need for dedicated electronic boards or space-consuming flat panels. LightScene® Laser Projectors: Offering a sleek black or white spotlight design, Epson's cutting-edge digital signage solution allows users to create stunning visual displays and immersive environments. A convergence of lighting and display technology, LightScene laser projectors captivate audiences by simultaneously illuminating and projecting on virtually any surface or material to unleash dynamic, experiential content for digital art, commercial signage and décor applications.

For additional information about Epson's projection solutions, visit www.epson.com/projectors.

About Epson

Epson is a global technology leader dedicated to co-creating sustainability and enriching communities by leveraging its efficient, compact, and precision technologies and digital technologies to connect people, things, and information. The company is focused on solving societal issues through innovations in home and office printing, commercial and industrial printing, manufacturing, visual and lifestyle. Epson's goal is to become carbon negative and eliminate use of exhaustible underground resources such as oil and metal by 2050.

Led by the Japan-based Seiko Epson Corporation, the worldwide Epson Group generates annual sales of around JPY 1 trillion. global.epson.com/

Epson America, Inc., based in Los Alamitos, Calif., is Epson's regional headquarters for the U.S., Canada, and Latin America. To learn more about Epson, please visit: epson.com. You may also connect with Epson America on Facebook (facebook.com/Epson), Twitter (twitter.com/EpsonAmerica), YouTube (youtube.com/epsonamerica), and Instagram (instagram.com/EpsonAmerica).

1Epson is the #1 projector brand worldwide and in the U.S. according to most recent quarterly data from PMA, a leading high-tech market research and publishing firm specializing in the display market.

2Comparison based on projectors rated at 20,000 lumens. Lumens, size and weight based on the manufacturers' online specifications and industry-available data as of December 2021.

3Comparison based on projectors rated at 10,000 lumens. Lumens, size and weight based on the manufacturers' online specifications and industry-available data as of February 2021.

4Color brightness (color light output) and white brightness (white light output) will vary depending on usage conditions. Color light output measured in accordance with IDMS 15.4; white light output measured in accordance with ISO 21118.

54K Enhancement Technology shifts each pixel to surpass Full HD resolution on screen.

6Built for use with ELPLX01S, 02S, 01WS and 02WS lenses.

7Using separate camera for each projector.

8Requires Epson external camera or built-in camera for each projector and may, depending on your projector, require Epson Projector Professional Tool app.

9Requires Epson external camera or built-in camera for each projector and the Epson Projector Professional Tool app

10Available on PowerLite L520U, PowerLite L530U, PowerLite L630U, PowerLite L730U, and PowerLite L735U

1116:6 aspect ratio available on select models

EPSON, LightScene and PowerLite are registered trademarks and EPSON Exceed Your Vision is a registered logomark of Seiko Epson Corporation. BrightLink is a registered trademark and PixAlign is a trademark of Epson America, Inc. All other product and brand names are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of their respective companies. Epson disclaims any and all rights in these marks. Copyright 2022 Epson America, Inc.

