Newark, NJ, June 30, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- net2phone , a leading communications-as-a-service provider, today announced that its unified communications service has been recognized as one of the 10 Most Promising Unified Communication Solutions in 2022 by CIOReview, a leading publication for business technology leaders.



“net2phone has been selected as a Top 10 Unified Communications Solution in 2022, based on the input of our subscribers and a comprehensive, multi-layered selection process,” said Justin Smith, Managing Editor of CIOReview. “net2phone consistently impressed our subscribers with the quality of its offerings in the unified communications space. Our winners demonstrated an exceptional commitment to developing and adapting communications solutions to meet and exceed the expectations of some of the industry’s most sophisticated and knowledgeable technology consumers.”

CIOReview guides enterprises through the continuously evolving business environment with information about solutions and services, and serves as a knowledge source as well as a platform for technology buyers, experts and decision-makers to share their valuable insights about new solutions and marketplace trends.

“Working closely with our channel partners, net2phone is performing exceptionally well in addressing the unique requirements of mid-sized businesses and small enterprise customers,” said Jonah Fink, president of net2phone. “Our omni-channel unified communication solutions leverage the power of the cloud to enhance communication and collaboration while enabling employees and management to move frictionlessly between the office, road, and home. We are extremely gratified that CIOReview and its tech-savvy subscribers recognize the exceptional value we deliver.”

net2phone connects businesses with voice, video, chat, text, and integrations that scale as businesses grow, all from within the cloud. net2phone’s reporting and analytics deliver additional insights to drive smarter conversations while streamlining operational processes.

“Businesses increasingly demand the flexibility to support today’s workforces that only cloud communications can provide,” added Fink. “net2phone manages the transition from traditional on-premise PBX to the cloud to help organizations design and implement flexible solutions perfectly suited for dynamic work environments.”

