SHERIDAN, WY / ACCESSWIRE / June 30, 2022 / Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC Markets:WOWI) ("Metro One") announced today that its wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Stratford Ltd. ("Shelfy.io" or "Shelfy") has received approval to publish its mobile commerce platform on WordPress.ORG as a WooCommerce Plugin.

WordPress, currently in use by 43% of all websites, is one of the most popular open-source content management system solutions according to W3 Techs. WooCommerce, a WordPress plugin, offers flexible, open-source commerce solutions for WordPress websites, empowering small and medium-sized businesses to build the store they want and sell online. With more than 5 million active installations of the WooCommerce plugin reported on wordpress.org, statista.comindicates WooCommerce commands more than 23% of the global eCommerce market share. Shelfy.io is a patented mobile app builder plugin for WooCommerce.

Shelfy.io supports online stores, retailers, and brands who wish to outperform their competition in the digital commerce arena and provide their customers with a highly innovative and frictionless online shopping journey. With the recently granted approval to publish its mobile commerce platform as a WooCommerce Plugin on WordPress.org, Shelfy gains access to a significant additional audience of users looking to implement mobile commerce ("mCommerce") technologies for their businesses.

Shelfy.io's mCommerce patented mobile app builder platform creates a unique user interface that allows online stores, retailers, and brands to create and launch stunning native iOS and Android mobile apps, significantly increasing conversion rates and customer engagement. Key features of Shelfy's mCommerce application include quick conversion from existing WooCommerce stores to mobile format with no coding or design skills required in less than an hour; easy to use, fun template designs which allow users to create stylish shelf-based shopping experiences; and easy engagement tools to seamlessly empower users to showcase their brand and increase sales. With a simple drag-and-drop intuitive interface and automatic product sync from existing WooCommerce store fronts among the core mobile app features, the Shelfy.io app is a smart choice for users looking to quickly establish a mobile user option.

Shelfy's VP of Growth, Anat Basat, commented, "We are re-inventing the future of mCommerce. Shelfy.io not only enables anyone to shop easily using a mobile device, but creates amazing purchasing experiences that harness the platform's unique capabilities, enabling online stores to easily take their performance on the mobile sales channel to a new level of success."

Ms. Basat, further added, "Shelfy.io also offers multiple integration opportunities for Firebase, Google, Facebook and Yotpo product reviews. The entire Shelfy team is thrilled to support customers with the expanded benefits that access to our plugin on WooCommerce will bring."

About Metro One Telecommunications, Inc. (OTC Markets:WOWI)

Metro One is the parent company of Israel-based Stratford Ltd., which operates Shelfy (www.shelfy.io), a next-gen, instant mobile commerce platform enhanced with a proprietary digital advertising media suite tool. The platform enables online retailers to rapidly leverage existing customer data for an interactive shopping experience - without coding. Shelfy empowers businesses to grow their customer retention, engagement, and their revenues, with minimum hassle.

