JERSEY CITY, N.J., May 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amdocs ( DOX), a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, today announced the completion of a digital transformation project with Three UK, resulting in the creation of a new platform providing Three UK’s enterprise customers with an improved omnichannel digital experience.



The project, which was completed in just 15 months from scoping through to building of the cloud infrastructure and launch, is part of the operator’s plan to reshape the UK business connectivity market by providing its enterprise customers with innovative new services. Amdocs, the project’s lead systems integrator, implemented several of its cloud-native digital enablement solutions and has also been instrumental in the development of a soon-to-be-launched mobile app, which will enable a consumer-like digital experience for Three UK’s business customers.

Amdocs will continue to operate the platform for the next six years, providing services including next-generation automation, machine learning and anomaly-detection capabilities.

“This project with Amdocs has been a pivotal, strategic element of our B2B digital transformation and gives us a solid foundation as we continue to innovate and ensure our business customers enjoy next-generation experiences,” said Mike Tomlinson, Managing Director, Business at Three UK. “The fast deployment of the full B2B BSS/OSS stack is one of the most successful IT transformations we have experienced. We now have a future-proof digital platform on which our exciting propositions can be launched in the coming months and years.”

“More than ever, B2B customer experiences are expected to feel frictionless, as they do in the consumer world. We are pleased to have the opportunity to work with Three UK on delivering innovation to a dynamic B2B segment that, at the end of the day, brings real value and pounds to their customers,” said Anthony Goonetilleke, Group President of Technology and Head of Strategy at Amdocs. “We’re proud to announce this as another key milestone in our digital transformation journey with Three UK and the Hutchison Group.”

About Amdocs

Amdocs helps those who build the future to make it amazing. With our market-leading portfolio of software products and services, we unlock our customers’ innovative potential, empowering them to provide next-generation communication and media experiences for both the individual end user and enterprise customers. Our 30,000 employees around the globe are here to accelerate service providers’ migration to the cloud, enable them to differentiate in the 5G era, and digitalize and automate their operations. Listed on the NASDAQ Global Select Market, Amdocs had revenue of $4.3 billion in fiscal 2021. For more information, visit www.amdocs.com

Amdocs’ Forward-Looking Statement

This press release includes information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provision of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about Amdocs’ growth and business results in future quarters. Although we believe the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, we can give no assurance that our expectations will be obtained or that any deviations will not be material. Such statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ from those anticipated. These risks include, but are not limited to, the effects of general economic conditions, Amdocs’ ability to grow in the business markets that it serves, Amdocs’ ability to successfully integrate acquired businesses, adverse effects of market competition, rapid technological shifts that may render the Company's products and services obsolete, potential loss of a major customer, our ability to develop long-term relationships with our customers, and risks associated with operating businesses in the international market. Amdocs may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future; however, the Company specifically disclaims any obligation to do so. These and other risks are discussed at greater length in Amdocs’ filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including in our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021 filed on December 10, 2021, and our Form 6-K furnished for the first quarter of fiscal 2022 on February 14, 2022.

