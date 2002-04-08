VANCOUVER, British Columbia, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Permex Petroleum Corporation (CSE: OIL) ( OILCF) (FSE: 75P) ("Permex" or the "Company"), a uniquely-positioned junior oil and gas company, is pleased to report financial results for the three and six-months ended March 31, 2022 and provide a corporate update.



Recent Company Highlights

Revenue of $288,238 and $401,614 for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022, respectively

Completed the re-entry of two previously shut-in oil well on its West Henshaw property in Eddy County, New Mexico

Completed a brokered private placement for gross proceeds of approximately CAD$9.4 million

Appointed Mr. Greg Montgomery as Chief Financial Officer and Corporate Secretary of the Company

Management Commentary

“We are reaching an inflection point in our growth strategy with our optimization, stimulation and rework programs underway,” said Mehran Ehsan, CEO of Permex Petroleum. “Our team has mobilized quickly to monetize our strategic footprint of oil and gas assets and we are executing well against our operational strategy. We are prudently deploying capital into our drilling programs in preparation for what we expect to be a growth phase in the months ahead, and we are excited to bring additional shut-in wells online, which we expect to complete in June. Permex has a unique opportunity to capitalize on the ongoing strength of the oil market and ultimately build sustainable, long-term value for our shareholders.”

The complete consolidated financial statements of the Company and related management's discussion and analysis for the three and six months ended March 31, 2022 are available under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

About Permex Petroleum Corporation

Permex Petroleum (CSE: OIL) ( OILCF) (FSE: 75P) is a uniquely positioned junior oil & gas company with assets and operations across the Permian Basin of West Texas and the Delaware Sub-Basin of New Mexico. The Company focuses on combining its low-cost development of Held by Production assets for sustainable growth with its current and future Blue-Sky projects for scale growth. The Company, through its wholly owned subsidiary, Permex Petroleum US Corporation, is a licensed operator in both states, and owns and operates on private, state and federal land. For more information, please visit www.permexpetroleum.com.

