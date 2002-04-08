DENVER and NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PandoLogic , a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc . ( VERI) and leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) hiring solutions, today announced two recent awards in recognition of the company’s innovative approach to AI. The awards include a Lighthouse Research & Advisory 2022 HR Tech Award for Best in Advance in Practical AI and the Gold Globee’s® disruptor company award for AI & Machine Learning in 2022.



Harnessing the power of true AI, PandoLogic transforms recruiting outcomes for some of the world’s most recognizable brands. The only programmatic talent acquisition platform to continuously review and optimize performance, PandoLogic makes it possible to improve the quality of job advertising campaigns while maximizing results and reducing the resources and requirements put on hiring teams.

Ben Eubanks, chief research officer at Lighthouse Research & Advisory, commented, “Increasingly, the candidates available in the marketplace aren't seeking out career sites, they are being drawn in by campaigns and marketing strategy. PandoLogic's AI capabilities target the right people at the right time so that employers don't spend more than they need to in order to get candidates into the hiring funnel."

San Madan, co-president of Globee Awards, shared, “The new era of disruptive innovations is here. Disruptive products, services, technologies and solutions are transforming experiences everywhere while end-user needs are continuously evolving. Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs.”

“Hiring has become much more difficult in recent years, and through PandoLogic’s commitment to the idea of AI for good, we’re using this technology to empower recruiters and streamline a notoriously challenging process,” said Terry Baker, president and chief executive officer of PandoLogic. “These two awards further validate our mission of fully autonomous recruiting solutions and speaks to the expertise and dedication of the team behind our AI-enabled technology.”

About PandoLogic

PandoLogic is the leading recruitment marketing and conversational AI platform in North America. Serving the world’s most recognizable brands, PandoLogic utilizes advanced AI technology to transform the future of recruiting. PandoLogic’s flagship product, pandoIQ, is an AI-enabled talent acquisition platform that empowers employers to reach the right candidates on the right sites for the right price. Making more than 7,000 micro-decisions per minute, pandoIQ automates and optimizes the complexities of job placements at scale and precision levels previously unattainable.

PandoLogic is a wholly owned subsidiary of Veritone, Inc. ( VERI), a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence. To learn more, visit PandoLogic.com .

About Veritone

Veritone ( VERI) is a leader in enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software and solutions. Serving organizations in both commercial and regulated sectors, Veritone’s software, services, and industry applications accelerate and maximize digital migration, empowering the largest and most recognizable brands in the world to run more efficiently, accelerate decision making and increase profitability. Veritone’s hyper-expansive Enterprise AI platform, aiWARE™, orchestrates an ever-growing ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video and other data sources into actionable intelligence. Through professional and managed services, as well as its robust partner ecosystem, Veritone develops and builds AI solutions that solve the problems of today and tomorrow.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Without limiting the generality of the foregoing, words such as “may,” “will,” “expect,” “believe,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “could,” “estimate” or “continue” or the negative or other variations thereof or comparable terminology are intended to identify forward-looking statements. In addition, any statements that refer to expectations, projections or other characterizations of future events or circumstances are forward-looking statements. Assumptions relating to the foregoing involve judgments and risks with respect to various matters which are difficult or impossible to predict accurately and many of which are beyond the control of Veritone. Certain of such judgments and risks are discussed in Veritone’s SEC filings. Although Veritone believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements are reasonable, any of the assumptions could prove inaccurate and, therefore, there can be no assurance that the results contemplated in forward-looking statements will be realized. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking information included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by Veritone or any other person that their objectives or plans will be achieved. Veritone undertakes no obligation to revise the forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.