Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UAS Drone Corp. ( USDR), a leader in robotics technology and drone solutions, today announced it has signed a lease for a new facility at the recently built Mevo Carmel Science and Industry Park complex near Yokneam, Israel, which has a large adjacent area for drone flying, takeoffs and landings.

"As we continue to evaluate additional applications for our technology, including for its use in the civil market, combined with increasing demand for remote operated drone weapon systems in a time of military tension and conflicts, we are taking steps to meet these growing market needs,” said Yossef Balucka CEO of UAS Drone Corp. “The transition to our new facility in the summer of 2022 will allow for increased operational flexibility and efficiency, and also benefits from proximity to Elbit Systems Land Ltd. with which we have a global development and commercialization agreement.”

UAS Drone’s wholly-owned Israeli subsidiary, Duke Airborne Systems Ltd. and Elbit Systems Land Ltd., signed a Collaboration Agreement in 2021 for global marketing and sales, and production and further development of Duke’s Sniper Drone product. UAS Drone believes this collaboration represents a significant opportunity to expand its global business and product sales.

About UAS Drone

In June 2020, UAS Drone Corp. (“USDR”) ( USDR) completed the acquisition of Duke Robotics Inc. Duke Robotics is a forward-thinking company focused on bringing necessary products and solutions to the defense sector. Duke Robotics developed TIKAD, an advanced robotic system designed to serve the growing need for tech solutions in the combat field.

Duke Robotics' revolutionary stabilization technology enables remote, real-time and accurate firing of lightweight firearms and weaponry via an unmanned aerial platform (UAV). The proprietary and confidential complex kinematic algorithms address the crucial need of modern warfare to bear arms remotely on hostile targets without risk to the military personnel. We believe that troops can use TIKAD to handle potentially dangerous situations quickly and efficiently from the air. This technology also allows troops to potentially disarm a situation remotely, without ever deploying a ground presence. For more information about Duke Robotics, please visit www.dukeroboticsys.com or view documents that USDR files with the Securities and Exchange Commission at http://www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

