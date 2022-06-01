SUNNYVALE, Calif., June 01, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet

“Securing today’s hybrid networks in the face of an escalating threat landscape while enabling digital acceleration is top of mind for all organizations. At this year’s event, we look forward to showcasing the importance of a broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity mesh platform to protect against across an organization's entire infrastructure - that is consistent whether on premises or in the cloud.”

News Summary

Fortinet® ( FTNT), a global leader in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, today announced the company will once again participate in RSA Conference (RSAC) 2022, taking place at the Moscone Center in San Francisco, Calif. June 6 – 9, 2022.

Fortinet will again be a Platinum Sponsor and will be located at booth #5855 in the Moscone Center North Hall, where Fortinet will feature the latest product and solutions demo kiosks, a live theater, and a Fortinet Expert Bar.

During the event, Fortinet executives will participate in several sessions and presentations.

Fortinet Executive Speaking Sessions

Session 1 — The Importance of a Cybersecurity Mesh Platform in Securing Digital Acceleration

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 8:30 A.M. to 9:20 A.M.

The Importance of a Cybersecurity Mesh Platform in Securing Digital Acceleration will be led by John Maddison, EVP of Products and CMO at Fortinet.

Digital Acceleration has caused many organizations to move first, and ask how best to secure and manage changes to their networks later, creating a perfect storm for attackers and threats looking to exploit silos, complexities, and visibility gaps that arise from such environments. To overcome these challenges, a cybersecurity mesh platform is critical to defend across the extended infrastructure.

Session 2 — Botnets Don't Die: Resurrecting the Dead to Feed on the Living

Wednesday, June 8, 2022 from 8:30 A.M. to 9:20 A.M.

Botnets Don't Die: Resurrecting the Dead to Feed on the Living will be led by Aamir Lakhani, Senior Security Strategist at Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs and Joseph Muniz, Director, Security Solutions at Microsoft.

This talk will show that with a bit of creative thinking, attendees can wake the dead and control previously believed retired botnets, all equipped with a small army of ready and able hosts.

Session 3 — Keynote Panel — Mapping the Cybercriminal Ecosystem

Thursday, June 9 from 2:10 P.M. PT – 3:00 P.M.

The Mapping the Cybercriminal Ecosystem keynote panel includes representatives from the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) Partnership Against Cybercrime.

Moderator: Michael Daniel, President and Chief Executive Officer, Cyber Threat Alliance

Panelist: Derek Manky, Chief of Security Insights & Global Threat Alliances, Fortinet’s FortiGuard Labs

Panelist: Tal Goldstein, Head of Strategy, Centre for Cybersecurity, WEF Centre for Cybersecurity

Panelist: Amy Hogan-Burney, Associate Counsel and General Manager, Digital Crimes Unit, Microsoft

Although cybercrime is now a national security threat, the understanding of the cybercriminal ecosystem remains limited. The industry needs a holistic map to conduct effective disruption and impose meaningful costs on criminal actors. The World Economic Forum has initiated a project to develop this map. This panel will discuss the mapping project’s results to date and reveal where it is going.

Visit the Fortinet Booth - #5855 at RSAC 2022

Fortinet will display a wide range of products and solutions, services, and technology integrations for attendees to obtain the advice and solutions they need to successfully secure their organizations, including:

The Fortinet Expert Bar will be staffed with industry expert security engineers to answer even the most difficult questions about cybersecurity.

The in-booth theater will deliver expert insights for RSAC attendees about the Fortinet Security Fabric platform and Fortinet’s broad product and services portfolio, as well as partner presentations.

Also, in the booth, Fortinet will provide in-depth demonstrations of the latest FortiOS 7.2 innovations including:

New AI-Powered FortiGuard Security Services that help organizations stop known and unknown threats faster and more effectively than ever before.

Enhancements to the only converged networking and security platform available today across NGFW, SD-WAN, ZTNA, LAN Edge, 5G, and more.

Further consolidation of security point products across networks, endpoints, and clouds.



About FortiGuard Labs

FortiGuard Labs is the threat intelligence and research organization at Fortinet. Its mission is to provide Fortinet customers with the industry’s best threat intelligence designed to protect them from malicious activity and sophisticated cyberattacks. It is comprised of some of the industry’s most knowledgeable threat hunters, researchers, analysts, engineers and data scientists in the industry, working in dedicated threat research labs all around the world. FortiGuard Labs continuously monitors the worldwide attack surface using millions of network sensors and hundreds of intelligence-sharing partners. It analyzes and processes this information using artificial intelligence (AI) and other innovative technology to mine that data for new threats. These efforts result in timely, actionable threat intelligence in the form of Fortinet security product updates and proactive threat research to help our customers better understand the threats and threat actors they face. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

About Fortinet

Fortinet ( FTNT) makes possible a digital world that we can always trust through its mission to protect people, devices, and data everywhere. This is why the world’s largest enterprises, service providers, and government organizations choose Fortinet to securely accelerate their digital journey. The Fortinet Security Fabric platform delivers broad, integrated, and automated protections across the entire digital attack surface, securing critical devices, data, applications, and connections from the data center to the cloud to the home office. Ranking #1 in the most security appliances shipped worldwide, more than 580,000 customers trust Fortinet to protect their businesses. And the Fortinet NSE Training Institute, an initiative of Fortinet’s Training Advancement Agenda (TAA), provides one of the largest and broadest training programs in the industry to make cyber training and new career opportunities available to everyone. Learn more at https://www.fortinet.com, the Fortinet Blog, or FortiGuard Labs.

