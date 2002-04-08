BOISE, Idaho, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. ( CIPI) (“Correlate” or the “Company”) today announces the launch of the Correlate Portfolio Health Program with Abundant IoT, dedicated to co-developing a revenue generation program for commercial real estate owners. Correlate Infrastructure Partners is a portfolio-scale real estate platform that reduces friction between property owners and service providers to improve net operating income while meeting environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. Abundant IoT is a provider of worldwide technology aggregation services focused on IoT and energy services.

Following a portfolio health assessment, Correlate and Abundant IoT will design, develop and manage the implementation of turnkey clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Since January 2022, Abundant IoT has identified and referred to Correlate over 50 commercial facilities with projected development revenue of approximately $10 million, which Correlate continues to negotiate and pursue with such property owners.

“The path to full decarbonization will take ambition and intentional execution,” said Todd Michaels, CEO and president of Correlate Infrastructure Partners. “By teaming up with industry innovators and experts, we can guide commercial real estate owners in creating new revenue and rent opportunities from their existing energy assets.”

Vince Bradley, founder of Abundant IoT, stated, “According to Transforma Insights research, the global IoT market is set to grow to 24.1 billion devices in 2030, generating $1.5 trillion in annual revenue. The time is now for IoT and decarbonization solutions in the channel. Cloud proliferation coupled with the pandemic has created the ideal market opportunity for a new channel model built around IoT. Combining energy, mobility and connectivity with the devices is a very powerful go-to-market package for customers.”

The Correlate Portfolio Health Program enables commercial real estate owners to benefit from the global transition to clean energy without getting into the energy business. Owners can now start capturing new revenue and providing enhanced tenant benefits while also increasing the value of their commercial real estate portfolios.

The rise of remote work, increased corporate decarbonization commitments and growing investor demands for ESG standards mean more pressure on the commercial real estate industry to adapt. Real estate owners generate long-term value for investors, tenants, employees and communities by deploying the Correlate Portfolio Health Program across their portfolios.

The companies unveiled the program at the Channel Partner Conference and Expo, which took place April 11-14 in the Venetian Conference Center in Las Vegas. Learn more: https://channelpartnersconference.com/

About Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc.

‍Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. ( CIPI) offers a complete suite of clean energy solutions for the commercial real estate industry.

Correlate is a portfolio-scale development and finance platform offering commercial and industrial facilities access to clean electrification solutions focused on locally sited solar, energy storage, EV infrastructure and intelligent efficiency measures. Its unique data-driven approach is powered by proprietary analytics, management services and a highly scalable national fulfillment network to help building owners profit from fully funded, turnkey decarbonization and facility health programs.

The Correlate website is located at https://www.correlateinfra.com/.

About Abundant IoT

Abundant IoT is a provider of worldwide technology services focused on IoT, comprising energy, connectivity, mobility and cloud services combined with devices (i.e., sensors). As experts in technology facility sourcing and with over 25 years of experience, Abundant IoT customizes the best solutions through its channel of experts. It focuses on energy, which lays the foundation of the customized services that tie IoT together in an efficient and effective technology stack.

The Company’s website is located at: https://abundantiot.com/

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release may include "forward-looking statements" regarding Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc., its subsidiaries, business and project plans. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities and Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor created by such sections. Where Correlate Infrastructure Partners Inc. expresses or implies an expectation or belief about future events or results, such expectation or belief is believed to have a reasonable basis. However, forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, which could cause actual results to differ materially from future results expressed, projected or implied by such forward-looking statements. Correlate Infrastructure Partners, Inc. does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.

