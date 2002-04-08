BALTIMORE, June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketWise, Inc. ( MKTW) (“MarketWise”), a leading multi-brand digital subscription services platform that provides premium financial research, software, education, and tools for self-directed investors, today announced it is set to join the broad-market Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, according to FTSE Russell postings in early June 2022. Inclusion in the index will take effect after the U.S. market opens on June 27, 2022.



Mark Arnold, Chief Executive Officer of MarketWise, commented, “We are pleased to be included in the Russell Index as this is another milestone for Marketwise. Membership in this index is an important step to increasing confidence from the investment community, while raising visibility and further solidifying our company in the public markets.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $12 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell's US indexes.

For more information on the Russell Indexes, please visit the FTSE Russell website.

About MarketWise

Founded with a mission to level the playing field for self-directed investors, today MarketWise is a leading multi-brand subscription services platform providing premium financial research, software, education, and tools for investors.

With more than 20 years of operating history, MarketWise is currently comprised of 12 primary customer facing brands, offering more than 175 products, and serving a community of approximately 15 million free and paid subscribers. MarketWise’s products are a trusted source for high-value financial research, education, actionable investment ideas, and investment software. MarketWise is a 100% digital, direct-to-customer company offering its research across a variety of platforms including mobile, desktops, and tablets. MarketWise has a proven, agile, and scalable platform and our vision is to become the leading financial solutions platform for self-directed investors.

