VANCOUVER, B.C., May 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solaris Resources Inc. (TSX: SLS; SLSSF) (“Solaris” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has received approximately C$30.4 million from the exercise of common share purchase warrants (“warrants”).



Further warrant expiries occur in the second half of 2022 and first half of 2023 and, if exercised in full, would generate additional proceeds of C$54.1 million. Of these, approximately 63% of the remaining outstanding warrants are held by management, and primarily by the Company’s Executive Chairman, Mr. Richard Warke.

Mr. Daniel Earle, President & CEO, commented: “With last year’s intensive resource drilling program at Warintza Central having established a voluminous mineral resource estimate and robust starter pit, we are now directing our efforts to immediate high-impact drilling aimed at expanding the starter pit in open extensions of near surface, high-grade mineralization at Warintza Central, expanding the minimally-drilled Warintza East discovery, and testing the potential of the nearby Warintza West discovery.”

