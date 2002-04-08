WISeKey in Cooperation with FOSSA Launched 7 New WISeSat FOSSA Secured Satellites Creating One of the Largest European IoT Constellations in History

Geneva and Zug Switzerland – June 2, 2022 – WISeKey International Holding Ltd (“WISeKey”, SIX: WIHN), a leading cybersecurity, IoT and AI company, announced that in cooperation with FOSSA Systems has launched 7 new WISeSat FOSSA secured satellites creating one of the largest European IoT constellations in history. FOSSA has increased to 13 the WISeSat-ready constellation in orbit, becoming the Spanish satellite operator with the largest constellation.

The project will be presented to investors and partners during the FT https://ftspace.live.ft.com/

“Investing in Space” event in London on June 9, 2022.

The WISeSaT Satellite is a security-IoT hardened FOSSASAT-2E picosatellite designed to further drive down satellite costs for IoT applications. These WISeSaT ready platforms will enable secure and robust IoT connectivity and space-enabled services for assets in remote locations and applications such as maritime shipment, emergency locators, agriculture or farming.

WISeKey is offering this technology to its IoT clients in a SaaS model allowing both remote and redundant urban IoT communications for companies seeking to securely connect their assets via satellite communication covering large and unserved geographic areas such as maritime, deserts, mountains, etc., at affordable prices. WISeKey Trust and Security solutions offer unique integration into an end-to-end platform that communicates in real-time with the WISeSat. Satellite by ensuring the authenticity, confidentiality, and integrity of the devices, objects, data and transactions.

WISeKey’s INeS platform uses state-of-the-art cryptographic algorithms to meet the highest standards for issuing, managing, and validating digital credentials for IoT devices and now those to be connected with WISeSaT.Satellite. This platform is scalable to support environments for hundreds of millions of devices and sensors, and able to remotely collect data from the field and transmit to the backend.

Additionally, INeS features Entity Management (any custom attributes such as identities, group, type, role, and life cycle), Message Security Policy Management, and Business Rules Management. Interfacing via the cloud and connecting devices and applications, INeS is capable of remotely identifying credentials and controlling activation, deactivation, revocation, renewal, and secure provisioning.

About WISeKey

WISeKey ( WKEY; SIX Swiss Exchange: WIHN) is a leading global cybersecurity company currently deploying large-scale digital identity ecosystems for people and objects using Blockchain, AI, and IoT respecting the Human as the Fulcrum of the Internet. WISeKey microprocessors secure the pervasive computing shaping today’s Internet of Everything. WISeKey IoT has an installed base of over 1.6 billion microchips in virtually all IoT sectors (connected cars, smart cities, drones, agricultural sensors, anti-counterfeiting, smart lighting, servers, computers, mobile phones, crypto tokens, etc.). WISeKey is uniquely positioned to be at the leading edge of IoT as our semiconductors produce a huge amount of Big Data that, when analyzed with Artificial Intelligence (AI), can help industrial applications predict the failure of their equipment before it happens.

Our technology is Trusted by the OISTE/WISeKey’s Swiss-based cryptographic Root of Trust (“RoT”) provides secure authentication and identification, in both physical and virtual environments, for the Internet of Things, Blockchain, and Artificial Intelligence. The WISeKey RoT serves as a common trust anchor to ensure the integrity of online transactions among objects and between objects and people. For more information, visit www.wisekey.com .

