BILLERICA, Mass., June 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL” or the “Company”) ( SQL; SQLLW), a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services in collaborative partnerships aimed at the development of novel scientific assets and intellectual property, today announced a new study utilizing its single-molecule epigenetic profiling technology was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cell Reports.



The paper, entitled: “H3-K27M-mutant nucleosomes interact with MLL1 to shape the glioma epigenetic landscape,” applied SeqLL developed single-molecule imaging methods to look at cell mutations associated with pediatric brain cancers. The publication’s lead authors, Noa Furth, PhD and Danielle Algranati, MSc, work in Dr. Efrat Shema’s Laboratory in the Department of Immunology and Regenerative Biology at the Weizmann Institute of Science. The single-nucleosome imaging platform allowed researchers to count and decode single modified nucleosomes, providing researchers with a much deeper understanding of how certain cell mutations affect and interact with glioma cells, a type of tumor that occurs in the brain of children. The learnings from this research revealed functional mechanisms through which tumorigenesis occurs, a major component to the field of epigenetics that could lead to revolutionary developments in the vast field of genomics and the possibly other “omics” fields.

“We were thrilled to see the Shema Lab apply this technology to deepen the understanding of cancer on the cellular level. This research explored post translational modifications and the ramifications of specific marks at a level that had not been previously accomplished,” said Daniel Jones, CEO of SeqLL and co-author on the publication. “The study highlights the utility our tools have in the development of new epigenetic-based approaches. We are excited to be part of this groundbreaking work and hopeful that the knowledge gained through our technology will lead to meaningful breakthroughs in the understanding and treatment of various cancers.”

This research builds upon the 2016 Science publication “Single-molecule decoding of combinatorially modified nucleosomes,” led by the laboratory of Dr. Bradley Bernstein.

About SeqLL Inc.

SeqLL Inc. (“SeqLL”) is a technology company providing life sciences instrumentation and research services in collaborative partnerships aimed at the development of novel scientific assets and intellectual property across multiple “omics” fields. The Company leverages its expertise with its True Single Molecule Sequencing (“tSMS®”) platform to empower scientists and researchers with improved genetic tools to better understand the molecular mechanisms of disease that is essential to the continued development of new breakthroughs in genomic medicine, and that hopefully address the critical concerns involved with today’s precision medicine. In sum, our experienced team works with our collaborators to develop innovative solutions tailored to the needs of each specific project.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements, including those related to the applicability and viability of the Company’s technology to quantifying RNA molecules from blood and other statements that are predictive in nature. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's current expectations and assumptions. The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 provides a safe-harbor for forward-looking statements. These statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking expressions, including, but not limited to, "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Prospective investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements are set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its registration statement on Form S-1, as amended, under the caption "Risk Factors."

Contacts:

Ashley R. Robinson

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

Tel: +1 (617) 430-7577

Email: [email protected]