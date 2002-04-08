KNOXVILLE, TN, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Provectus ( PVCT) today announced that the Company’s shareholders have approved the proposals of Provectus’ Board of Directors (Board) to seek the authority to undertake a reverse stock split and an authorized share reduction.



At the Company’s 2022 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held in Knoxville, Tennessee on June 22, shareholders also approved the Board’s recommendations of proposals for the election of directors, the approval of the compensation of Provectus’ named executive officers, and the ratification of the Company’s independent registered public accounting firm.

A copy of Provectus’ Form 8-K filed on June 23 that provided details of shareholder voting on the Board’s five proposals, including a brief description of and the tabulation of votes for each proposal, may be found here: https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/315545/000149315222017562/form8-k.htm.

About Provectus

Provectus Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (Provectus or the Company) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapy medicines for different disease areas based on a class of small molecules called halogenated xanthenes (HXs). The Company’s lead molecule is RBS. A second HX molecule has been synthesized.

Provectus’ drug discovery and development programs include investigational drugs and drug targets in oncology (clinical-stage), dermatology (clinical-stage), hematology, virology, microbiology, ophthalmology (clinical-stage), and animal health, and use multiple routes of administration, such as intralesional (IL), topical (.top), oral (P.O.), inhaled (.inh), intranasal (IN), and intravenous (IV).

Information about the Company’s clinical trials can be found at the National Institutes of Health (NIH) registry, www.clinicaltrials.gov. For additional information about Provectus, please visit the Company's website at www.provectusbio.com.

