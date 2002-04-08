Denver, CO, June 23, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- CBD Global Sciences Inc., dba Global Sciences Inc. ( CBDNF) (CSE: CBDN) (Frankfurt: GS3.F) (Munich: GS3.MU) (the "Corporation"), is pleased to share that the demand for Rap Snacks products is extremely strong in the Colorado market.



Legacy Distribution Group, “Legacy Distribution” (Denver, CO) is dedicated to providing “Best in Class” products to its retailers. We are focused on introducing both CBD and non-CBD product lines. Global Sciences’ Legacy Distribution Group is excited to see the successful launch and growth of RAP SNACKS® . Legacy has executed an exclusive distribution agreement with RAP SNACKS®for its Colorado and Wyoming territories. At the tail end of 2021 and into Q1 of 2022 the company rolled the new product out to a test market that comprised of less than 5% of the over 6,000 stores that are currently serviced by our distribution network. The response was overwhelmingly positive. The initial sell-through of the snack chips resulted in immediate reorders for the new product, over $93,000.00 worth of reorders in the test market alone. We’ve decided to move from the test market to mass distribution in all the stores. This process has already begun and should take the remainder of the year to complete with increased volume and sales expected to be exponential.

Brad Wyatt, CEO of CBD Global Sciences, shared, “I was confident that the addition of the snack line from RAP SNACKS® would be wildly successful, I just didn’t expect it to be this big! We are getting calls for the product from stores in states that we don’t even service, which leads me to believe this is bigger than any of us believed it to be! James and his team have done a fabulous job at combining marquee Hip Hop artists with an incredibly creative and tasty snack offering. I am confident that the demand for this product line will continue to grow quickly.”

ABOUT RAP SNACKS®

RAP SNACKS®was founded in 1994 by James Lindsay, the founder and current CEO of Rap Snacks. He and his team have created a synergy between well-known and ‘up and coming’ hip hop artists by developing for each artist their own special flavor and branding. The snack bags have an artistic rendition of the hip-hop artist on the front of the bag with each having its own special flavor. On the back of each bag is a QR code which allows the consumer to get a special message from the artist.

James Lindsay has had two passions from day one; there was never any doubt that Lindsay’s career would incorporate both food and music. “As a kid, I considered myself a snack food connoisseur,” Lindsay says. Like some sort of snack-mad scientist, he would often take various types of chips and mix them together in one bag in search of the next great flavor, to keep one step ahead of what was currently on the market. “I just think that hip hop is so open, it has no limitations. And it connects with different brands and products right now because it’s dominant. It’s the most dominant category in music right now. Everybody’s rapping now. No matter what color you are, what’s your background, everybody’s rapping. It’s a way to express yourself in a very truthful and honest manner.”

Previous artists featured among Rap Snacks lineup include Ol’ Dirty Bastard, Master P, Meek Mill, Yung Joc, Bell Biv Devoe, Baby, Big Tymers, Pretty Willie, Ms. Toi, Mack 10, and Pastor Troy.

ABOUT GLOBAL SCIENCES INC.

Global Sciences, Inc., is a hemp-based CBD producer and branding investment vehicle which currently owns two brands, branded under the name Aethics™ (www.aethics.com) and CANNAOIL, which include CBD Oil tinctures (liquid products), CBD capsules, CBD topicals, Hydration products and Confectionary products. CBD Global Sciences hemp-derived CBD extracts are sold through select distributors, brick and mortar retailers, and online.

Global Sciences, through its wholly owned subsidiaries, Global Sciences Holdings, Resinosa LLC (www.resinosa.com) and Legacy Distribution Group, (www.legacydistributiongroup.com), is delivering quality CBD products both in a retail and e-commerce formats nationwide. The Direct Store Delivery (DSD) provides distribution services for multiple vendors of CBD-infused products and non-CBD products throughout the Colorado and Wyoming territories that are currently servicing over 6,000 C-store and large box retailers through its distribution networks. In addition to Legacy Distribution it has added a manufacturing division, Resinosa LLC ( www.Resinosa.com ), with its capabilities to provide cGMP manufacturing to the CBD industry with both private label and white label CBD and non-CBD product lines.

