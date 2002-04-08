In order to protect intellectual property rights, Mercado Libre deploys algorithms that learn from member´s notices and remove over 99% of infringing listings.





The company's third Transparency Report lists the main projects and outcomes of the measures rolled out to assure the security of digital services, data protection, and the fight against counterfeiting and piracy.

MONTEVIDEO, Uruguay, May 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mercado Libre ( MELI) published its third Transparency Report with technology as the central pillar in the construction of an ever more secure and reliable user experience throughout its eCommerce and financial services platforms. This report corresponds to the period July-December 2021.

Published biannually, the Transparency Report focuses on the results from four main areas: law enforcement information requests, the response rate to takedown listings that infringe the company’s Terms and Conditions, intellectual property rights protection measures, and personal data management.

“This new report reinforces our commitment to the safety of our ecosystem and our users’ experience whilst showing our cooperation with law enforcement authorities throughout the region. We will keep innovating to develop new tools that will allow us to improve everything we do.” says Federico Deyá, Head of the Legal Central Department at Mercado Libre.

KEY DATA IN THE REPORT

In the reported period, we received more than 16,000 inquiries on users’ transactions or information from law enforcement authorities. 90% of them were responded with the requested information, whereas the remaining 10% consisted of incorrect requests or requesting information Mercado Libre does not have.





Only 1.09% of the 585,879,265 active listings during the semester were subject to removal or suspension due to a Court decision or violation of Terms and Conditions. When compared to the previous Transparency Report, the number of listings removed due to infringements dropped 27%, clearly showcasing the effectiveness of our detection and monitoring tools. 99% of deleted content was proactively detected by Mercado Libre’s own teams and systems.





The Brand Protection Program (BPP) uses automated artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools that feed off its enrolled members’ notices. In the reported period, 569,451 notices based on Intellectual Property Rights (IPR) alleged infringements were received, which represents only 0.1% of the items offered on the site, showing that the platform’s technology and machine learning tools helped reduce the number of notices by 41.2% when compared to the previous reported period.





The ARCO rights (Spanish acronym for Right to Access, Rectification, Cancellation, and Object to processing) guarantee users control over their personal data. In this period, 19.3% fewer ARCO rights exercises were made compared to the previous: 13,438.



Mercado Libre was the first Latin American company to adopt the practice of sharing performance indicators that reflect its efforts to create a safe environment, build trust, guarantee a good user experience and work collaboratively with different stakeholders. Innovation and technology are the drivers that continue positioning Mercado Libre as the region’s safest e-commerce ecosystem and digital payment solution.

See full Report

About Mercado Libre

Founded in 1999, Mercado Libre is Latin America’s leading e-commerce technology platform. Through its platforms Mercado Libre, Mercado Pago and Mercado Envíos, it provides solutions to individuals and companies buying, selling, advertising, shipping and paying for goods and services online. Mercado Libre serves millions of users and creates an online market for a wide variety of goods and services traded in an easy, safe and efficient way. It is among the 50 most visited sites globally in terms of pages viewed and it is the mass marketplace with the largest number of unique visitors in its key countries as per the metrics provided by comScore Networks. The Company listed on Nasdaq ( MELI) following its initial public offering in 2007.