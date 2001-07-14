OneConnect Financial Technology Co., Ltd. (“OneConnect” or the “Company”) (NYSE: OCFT), a leading technology-as-a-service provider for financial institutions in China, today announced that it has successfully listed, by way of introduction (the “Listing”), its ordinary shares (the “Shares”) on the Main Board of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the “SEHK”). The Shares are traded on the Main Board of SEHK under the stock code “6638” in board lots of 500 Shares, and the stock short name is “OCFT”. The Company’s American depositary shares (the “ADSs”), each representing three Shares, remain primarily listed and traded on the New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”). In connection with the Company’s Listing, the Company’s depositary facility for its ADSs is expected to be closed for the deposits of its Shares and will re-open on November 14, 2022.

Safe Harbor Statement

