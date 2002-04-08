MUNICH, Germany, June 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lilium N.V. ( LILM) (“Lilium”), developer of the first all-electric vertical take-off and landing (“eVTOL”) jet, has chosen French manufacturer Expliseat to design and build the pilot and passenger seats for the Lilium Jet.



Expliseat specializes in lightweight and durable seating for aviation and other low carbon mobilities. The company has unique expertise in advanced materials such as carbon fiber and titanium, which makes their seats approximately 35% lighter than aviation seats typically made of aluminium.

This significant saving in weight is the result of an ultralight frame, which means comfort isn’t sacrificed. The considerable mass saved is partially reinvested into additional cushions and enhanced ergonomics, which is expected to provide an optimal experience for the Lilium Jet’s passengers.



Lower seat mass contributes to a more efficient and sustainable aviation. Expliseat is also engaged in other greentech initiatives. The company developed revolutionary recycled composite processes to produce seat parts without using any virgin material while guaranteeing higher levels of robustness compared to conventional plastic ones.

Martin Schuebel, Senior Vice President Procurement at Lilium, said: “The Lilium Jet uses cutting-edge technology, so it’s only right that we have the best partners who also challenge the way things are done. Expliseat’s expertise with lightweight and durable materials will help us reach weight and distance targets for commercialization, while ensuring a premium passenger experience.”

Amaury Barberot, CEO Expliseat, said: “Expliseat leads the forefront for sustainable seating solutions. Lilium’s selection of Expliseat is a testimony to our technological advances and to the efficient balance offered by the TiSeat between weight saving and extra comfort. We are proud to develop one of the first serially produced eVTOL seats in history, compliant with the specific safety standards applicable to the industry, and to contribute to Lilium’s pioneering development.”

About Lilium

Lilium ( LILM) is creating a sustainable and accessible mode of high-speed, regional transportation for people and goods. Using the Lilium Jet, an all-electric vertical take-off and landing jet, offering leading capacity, low noise and high performance with zero operating emissions, Lilium is accelerating the decarbonization of air travel. Working with aerospace, technology and infrastructure leaders, and with planned launch networks announced in Germany, the United States and Brazil, Lilium’s 800+ strong team includes approximately 450 aerospace engineers and a leadership team responsible for delivering some of the most successful aircraft in aviation history. Founded in 2015, Lilium’s headquarters and manufacturing facilities are in Munich, Germany, with teams based across Europe and the U.S. To learn more, visit www.lilium.com.

About Expliseat:

Based in Paris, Expliseat is an experienced greentech, leader in innovative lightweight seats for the mobility sectors. Expliseat is the manufacturer of the lightest aircraft seat in the world: the TiSeat – contributing to accelerate and improve the efficiency and sustainability in civil aviation. TiSeat already cumulated more than 50,000,000 Flight Hours. TiSeat is available on multiple aircraft platforms including Airbus A320, Boeing 737, ATR, De Havilland Dash 8, COMAC ARJ 21 and Dassault Falcon Jets – and received in 2021 the “Airbus Innovation award” out of 12,000 global suppliers.



In November 2020, Expliseat became the first and only seat supplier to receive the prestigious “Solar Impulse Efficient Label” for its clean technology and positive impact on the environment assessed by worldwide independent experts. Cost efficient and environmentally-friendly solutions made by Expliseat are supported by the French Government and received multiple awards including the JEC Innovation Award that recognized our expertise in composite. https://www.expliseat.com/

