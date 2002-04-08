HOUSTON, May 25, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Given yesterday’s school shooting in Uvalde, TX, C-Bond Systems, Inc. (“C-Bond” or “Company”) ( CBNT), a nanotechnology solutions company, is imploring schools to use its ballistic-resistant window film system, C-Bond BRS, to help protect students and staff against active shooters. C-Bond has installed its safety and security film products at more than 100 locations in Texas.



C-Bond BRS is a ballistic-resistant film system that consists of the patented C-Bond glass strengthening technology and security film. The C-Bond technology chemically bonds to the defects randomly distributed on the glass surface to increase impact resistance and prevent breakage. The combination of the C-Bond technology combined with multiple layers of security film have been validated by an independent third-party laboratory to provide National Institute of Justice (NIJ) Level I, Level IIA, Level II, and Underwriters Laboratories (UL) 752 ballistic-resistant protection.

“This school shooting in Uvalde, Texas, serves as another painful reminder of the need to protect schools from active shooters,” said Scott R. Silverman, Chairman and CEO of C-Bond. “While we cannot completely prevent these horrible acts from happening, we can be a part of the overall solution to better protect students and staff.”

“Unfortunately, active shooter incidents show no signs of slowing – they are increasing at an alarming rate according to new FBI statistics,” continued Silverman. “With this most recent, horrific school shooting occurring in our home state, we are urging schools to increase security measures, including the installation of C-Bond BRS, which is proven to stop bullets.”

Active shooter incidents in 2021 surged by more than 50 percent from 2020 and nearly 97 percent from 2017, according to new FBI statistics released earlier this week. The report also noted a developing trend of roving active shooters, meaning shooters who open fire in multiple locations either in a day or in various locations over several days.

Patriot Glass Solutions, a division of C-Bond Systems, protects personal, commercial and government property from looting, rioting, break-ins, and gunfire. Its leading products are C-Bond BRS, a ballistic-resistant film system, and C-Bond Secure, a multi-purpose glass strengthening primer and window film mounting solution that deters forced entry, as well as other types of specialized window film including solar film, graffiti control film, bird strike film, decorative film, and more.

To see our security solutions in action, watch our video here: https://bit.ly/3l93oZV

About C-Bond

C-Bond Systems, Inc. ( CBNT) is a Houston-based nanotechnology company and marketer of the patented and patent-pending C-Bond technology, which is independently proven to strengthen glass in automotive and structural applications. The Company’s Transportation Solutions Group sells C-Bond nanoShield, a liquid solution that strengthens automotive windshields, primarily through distributors. The Company’s Patriot Glass Solutions sells ballistic-resistant glass solutions and forced entry deterrent solutions to private enterprises, schools, and government agencies, primarily through its majority-owned subsidiary, A1 Glass Coating. The Company also sells MB-10 Tablets and Vimoba Tablets, disinfection products on EPA’s List N. For more information, please visit our website: www.cbondsystems.com, Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/cbondsys/ and Twitter: https://twitter.com/CBondSys.

