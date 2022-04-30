PR Newswire

WuXi Biologics expands its extensive integrated CRDMO services by offering development and cGMP manufacturing for microbial-derived products.

HANGZHOU, China, July 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WuXi Biologics ("WuXi Bio") (2269.HK), a global leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that its MFG14 facility in Hangzhou has been released for manufacturing microbial-derived products. The facility has been successfully performing CMC projects for multiple clients since early 2022, reflecting the company's demonstrated abilities to provide services from DNA to cGMP manufacturing for products derived from microbial fermentation.

WuXi Biologics' established microbial platform provides end-to-end CMC services – including strain development, process and analytical development, cGMP manufacturing, and QC release – at centralized facilities that are all located within the company's Biologics Integrated Innovation Center in Hangzhou. The MFG14 facility contains four cGMP manufacturing lines equipped with 30L to 2,000L fermentors, and has matching downstream processing capacities, as well as drug substance formulation and filling capabilities. The facility is designed to be highly flexible to meet a variety of customers' needs.

In response to growing market demand, WuXi Biologics has been strengthening and expanding its integrated technology platforms, incorporating the use of microbial expression systems such as E. coli and yeast, which allow faster, more efficient and cost-effective production across multiple modalities, including enzymes, antibody fragments, recombinant proteins, virus-like particle (VLP), and plasmid DNA.

"The fast growth of enzymes, plasmids, vaccines and biological therapies has driven the increasing demand for microbial fermentation capacity," said Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics. "Over the past several years, WuXi Biologics has assembled an experienced team with in-depth expertise and insights for microbial-derived product modalities. Now with the successful initiation of cGMP manufacturing at the MFG14 facility in Hangzhou, our end-to-end microbial services will enable our partners to accelerate the development and manufacturing of these innovative products for the benefit of patients worldwide."

In November 2020, WuXi Biologics launched the Biologics Integrated Innovation Center in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China to provide full-spectrum services for next-generation biological products that are based on microbial fermentation technologies.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a global leading Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 10,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of April 30, 2022, WuXi Biologics is supporting 526 integrated client projects, including nine in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, further enhancing our commitment to sustainability. For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts



Media

[email protected]



Business

[email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wuxi-biologics-extends-capabilities-to-include-development-and-cgmp-manufacturing-for-microbial-derived-products-301580303.html

SOURCE WuXi Biologics