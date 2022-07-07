TORONTO, ON, and NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 5, 2022 / Sekur Private Data Ltd. ( OTCQX:SWISF, Financial)(CSE:SKUR)(FRA:GDT0) ("Sekur" or the "Company"), the leader in Swiss hosted secure communications and secure data management, is pleased to invite individual and institutional investors, as well as advisors and analysts, to attend real-time, interactive presentations on VirtualInvestorConferences.com .

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO of Sekur Private Data Ltd., will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on July 7th, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST 09:00AM PST.

DATE: July 7th, 2022

TIME: 12:00 PM EST

REGISTER AT LINK: https://bit.ly/3y5j732

The CEO of the Company is also available for 1x1 meetings: with investors from 12:30 PM - 5:00 PM EST on Friday, July 8th, Monday, July 11th and Tuesday, July 12th

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights:

Sekur Private Data Upgrades SekurMessenger Infrastructure Capacity to 2 Million Users - Readies for Global Launch

Sekur Private Data Launches "Chat-By-Invite" Using SMS Invites - Enables SekurMessenger Users to Chat with Non-Sekur Users Privately and Securely

Sekur Private Data Starts Sales in Colombia - Starting Latin America Expansion of Sekur Privacy and Cybersecurity Solutions

On behalf of Management

SEKUR PRIVATE DATA LTD.

Alain Ghiai

President and Chief Executive Officer

+1.416.644.8690

[email protected]



For more information, please contact Sekur Private Data at [email protected] or visit us at https://www.sekurprivatedata.com

For more information on Sekur visit us at: https://www.sekur.com .

About Sekur Private Data Ltd.

Sekur Private Data Ltd. is a Cybersecurity and Internet privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of encrypted e-mails, secure messengers, secure communication tools, and secure cloud-based storage, disaster recovery and document management. Sekur Private Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. Sekur Private Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses and governments worldwide.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

SOURCE: Sekur Private Data Ltd.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707513/Sekur-Private-Data-to-Webcast-Live-at-VirtualInvestorConferencescom-July-7th-2022



