Detroit, Michigan, June 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions, Inc., (OTCPK:AITX), today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary Robotic Assistance Devices, Inc. (RAD) has received the anticipated large order from an authorized dealer, and the order has expanded to 50 RAD devices, adding 13 additional ROSA security robots. This becomes the Company’s largest unit order through an authorized dealer. The dealer is identified as DSI Security Services, one of the nation’s top security companies with over 4500 employees, and more than $100 Million in Annual Revenue.



The Company noted that the order quantities now stand at 44 ROSA, units plus 6 AVA autonomous access control devices. The end user is a global leader in the transportation manufacturing industry with a presence in over 60 countries. RAD devices will be used at 5 of the end user’s manufacturing, service, and distribution centers. The end user is undergoing a modernization of their entire guarding and security profile.

“Over the course of the past year and a half we’ve done a lot of business with RAD, and this order indicates that our clients are hungry for cost-effective solutions that do the job,” said Eddie Sorrells, Chief Operating Officer and General Counsel at DSI. “We are thrilled to be representing RAD and being out front in taking their products to market,” Sorrells concluded.

“We presented to a DSI gathering just a few weeks ago and their reps were very enthusiastic about RAD. They indicated that several big opportunities were on the horizon and ready to pop,” said Mark Folmer, president of RAD. “Just about all of their corporate clients are filling the hole created by employment vacancies with automation. I expect that this is just the tip of the iceberg.”

“If you’re going to take thirty-seven units, you might as well make it an even fifty,” said Steve Reinharz, CEO of AITX and RAD. “Our sales pipeline has significantly more multi-unit opportunities than single unit deals. I think we’ve moved past the ‘fear of being first’, and we’re well into the ‘fear of missing out’, especially when RAD can save companies millions of dollars like we’re doing with this order from DSI.”

By deploying RAD solutions like ROSA and AVA, end user clients can expect to realize a savings of up to 90% in the first year, and over 95% in subsequent years, when compared to a one robot-to-one manned guarding alternative performing the same property surveillance or access control tasks.

RAD’s parent company AITX has filed for uplisting to the OTCQB. Future announcements will be made regarding the status of the OTCQB application.

ROSA is a compact, self-contained, portable, security and communication solution that can be deployed in about 15 minutes. Like other RAD solutions, it only requires power as it includes all necessary communications hardware. ROSA’s AI-driven security analytics include human and vehicle detection, license plate recognition, responsive digital signage and audio messaging, and complete integration with RAD’s software suite notification and autonomous response library. Two-way communication is optimized for cellular, including live video from ROSA’s dual high-resolution, full-color, always-on cameras. RAD has published two Case Studies detailing how ROSA has helped eliminate instances of theft, trespassing and loitering at car rental locations and construction sites across the country.

About DSI Security Services

Established in Dothan, AL, in 1969 by Sheriff A.B. Clark, DSI Security provides uniformed and electronic security, as well as consulting services, to a wide range of industries. Led by Alan Clark (A.B.’s son) and wife Marty, the family-owned and operated company delivers comprehensive and award-winning security solutions based on its DWYSYWD motto — Do What You Say You Will Do — reflecting its strong commitment to clients to promise and deliver service superiority. Our security solutions include armed and unarmed officers, mobile patrol, reception services, valet services and console operations. The WBENC-certified (Women’s Business Enterprise National Council) firm enters its sixth decade with more than 4,000 security personnel across the United States. For more information, please visit www.dsisecurity.com.

Robotic Assistance Devices (RAD) is a high-tech start-up that delivers robotics and artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex security challenges, and fuel new business ideas at reduced costs. RAD developed its advanced security robot technology from the ground up including circuit board design, and base code development. This allows RAD to have complete control over all design elements, performance, quality, and the user’s experience of all security robots whether SCOT™, ROSA™, Wally™, Wally HSO™, AVA™, ROAMEO™, or RAD Light My Way™. Read about how RAD is reinventing the security services industry by downloading the Autonomous Remote Services Industry Manifesto, and request a copy of the recently published ‘Navigating the New Economy: Jobs & Automation, Challenges & Opportunities’.

CAUTIONARY DISCLOSURE ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended and such forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements in this news release other than statements of historical fact are "forward-looking statements" that are based on current expectations and assumptions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the ability of Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions to provide for its obligations, to provide working capital needs from operating revenues, to obtain additional financing needed for any future acquisitions, to meet competitive challenges and technological changes, to meet business and financial goals including projections and forecasts, and other risks. Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions undertakes no duty to update any forward-looking statement(s) and/or to confirm the statement(s) to actual results or changes in Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions expectations.

About Artificial Intelligence Technology Solutions ( AITX, Financial)

AITX is an innovator in the delivery of artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower organizations to gain new insight, solve complex challenges and fuel new business ideas. Through its next-generation robotic product offerings, AITX’s RAD, RAD-M and RAD-G companies help organizations streamline operations, increase ROI, and strengthen business. AITX technology improves the simplicity and economics of patrolling and guard services and allows experienced personnel to focus on more strategic tasks. Customers augment the capabilities of existing staffs and gain higher levels of situational awareness, all at drastically reduced cost. AITX solutions are well suited for use in multiple industries such as enterprises, government, transportation, critical infrastructure, education, and healthcare. To learn more, visit www.aitx.ai, stevereinharz.com, www.radsecurity.com and www.radlightmyway.com, or follow Steve Reinharz on Twitter @SteveReinharz.

###

Steve Reinharz

949-636-7060

@SteveReinharz

Attachment