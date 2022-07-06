LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Marijuana Company of America, Inc. (OTC:MCOA) ("the Company"), which operates, invests, and acquires companies exclusively in the cannabis sector; today announced that the Company's cDistro distribution operating entity has signed a Master Distribution agreement with multi-brand cannabis eCommerce and marketing company Mellow, a subsidiary of CBD of Denver, Inc. (OTC: CBDD), a cannabis roll-up company. The agreement covers the launch and distribution of dosist health's award-winning line of high-concentration CBD+ formulas & products and innovative delivery vape devices to the UK & Europe. Mellow will be doing this via its newly established Mellow Distribution division.

cDistro distributes CBD brands, along with smoke and vape shop-related products to wholesalers, c-stores, specialty retailers, and consumers in North America. Mellow group operates as a multi-brand eCommerce Marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets and was recently acquired by CBD of Denver.

The Master Distribution Agreement is for both companies to launch and distribute dosist health's award-winning line of high-concentration CBD+ formulas & vape products throughout the UK & Europe. dosist is a globally recognized, modern wellness company empowering people to naturally manage their health & happiness through dose-controlled cannabinoid therapy. dosist is best known for its targeted formulas, proprietary award-winning dose-controlled vape devices, rigorous testing, use of medical grade and recyclable materials, and their obsession with providing consumers with a safe, natural experience, all now available in its CBD products under the brand dosist health.

dosist was named by Time Magazine as "cannabis that could replace pills", was recognized by Fast Company as a top 10 Most Innovative Companies in the health sector, and was named by LinkedIn as the #2 Top Startup on the top 50 list of hottest U.S. companies to work for. dosist health also recently won the ECRM Buyers' Choice Award for its CBD+ Vegan, Fast-Acting Gummies during ECRM's Hemp/CBD Health & Beauty Care forum held this past November.

cDistro and Mellow will be distributing dosist health's complete collection of high-concentration CBD+ formulas & vape products, specifically engineered to target the need-states of sleep, calm, and relief. The dosist health collection features three performance categories including dose drop CBD+ tinctures, a full suite of CBD+ fast-acting topical solutions, and their new rapid onset gummies that are vegan, non-GMO, and made with natural flavors.

MCOA's Chief Executive Officer, Jesus Quintero, said, "Not only do we have several new exciting distribution brands and products coming down the pipeline in the CBD/Cannabis sector, but we now have the right partner on-point in the UK and European markets with deep distribution and marketing experience to help us ensure success as we actively build up our international distribution product portfolio on behalf of dosist health and their award-winning product portfolio.

"The UK & EU vape/e-cigarette markets and growing extremely quickly and according to Statista are forecast to be valued at $4.2bn and $11bn respectively by 2025, notwithstanding the UK & EU CBD markets are also growing extremely quickly.", said Paul Gurney, CEO of CBD of Denver.

Gurney added, "As the vape product markets increasingly blend with the CBD market, we are seeing an increase in customer interest and a blending of purchase trends. We are excited to partner with MCOA's cDistro, to exclusively bring the award-winning dosist brand to the U.K. and European markets. This is a top 3 US brand in the CBD / vape crossover category and allows us to expand our reach to our customers. And the opportunity to distribute the dosist health portfolio offers additional upside to us."

About Marijuana Company of America, Inc.

Marijuana Company of America (MCOA) operates, invests, and acquires exclusively companies in the cannabis sector. The Company is a multi-state (licensed) operator and the parent company within the cultivation, distribution, and international consumer product sectors.

About Mellow

Mellow group operates as a multi-brand eCommerce Marketplace, a full-service digital & performance marketing agency, as well as a market expansion service into the Asian markets, added to which is its newly formed distribution division, mellow distribution. Recently acquired by CBD of Denver, mellow is playing a key role in expanding the CBDD business revenue streams, as well as diversifying the brand portfolio, as part of a commercial roll-up strategy. With offices in the UK and Switzerland, CBDD is able to offer an end-to-end service proposition for brands wanting to enter and/or operate across the UK / EU markets, including manufacturing, production, supply-chain, distribution, eCommerce, and Marketing.

About CBD of Denver, Inc.

CBD of Denver, Inc. owns 100% of Rockflowr a full-line Distributor of CBD and Cannabis flowers and a producer of a full line of CBD oil and unique products sold in Switzerland and throughout Europe. It also owns 100% of mellow, a distributor and eCommerce technology business in the global CBD and Health & Wellness space.

As a Cannabis Roll-Up company, CBD of Denver, Inc. is focused on using equity to acquire profitable assets at attractive valuations to create value for all our shareholders and is driven by a passion to improve lives and strengthen communities by unleashing the full potential of cannabis.

Through the Rockflowr brand, CBDD has been able to build a very strong European customer base by focusing on top-quality products and meaningful customer relationships.

Follow CBDD & mellow on LinkedIn:

https://www.linkedin.com/company/cbd-of-denver/

https://www.linkedin.com/company/mellow-store/

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains "forward-looking statements," which are not purely historical and may include statements regarding beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions regarding the future. Such forward-looking statements include, among other things, the development, costs, and results of new business opportunities and words such as "anticipate," "seek," "intend," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "project," "plan," or similar phrases may be deemed "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Actual results could differ from those projected in any forward-looking statements due to numerous factors. Such factors include, among others, the inherent uncertainties associated with new projects, the future U.S. and global economies, the impact of competition, and the Company's" reliance on existing regulations regarding the use and development of cannabis-based products. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this news release, and we assume no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Although we believe that any beliefs, plans, expectations, and intentions contained in this press release are reasonable, there can be no assurance that any such beliefs, plans, expectations, or intentions will prove to be accurate. Investors should consult all of the information set forth herein and should also refer to the risk factors disclosure outlined in our annual report on Form 10-K, our quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other periodic reports filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, please visit www.marijuanacompanyofamerica.com or visit www.sec.gov.

CONTACT:

[email protected]

[email protected]

888-777-4362

SOURCE: Marijuana Company of America Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/707592/MCOA-Subsidiary-cDistro-Signs-Master-Distribution-with-Mellow-to-Distribute-Dosist-brand-in-Europe



