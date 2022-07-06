OAK BROOK, IL / ACCESSWIRE / July 6, 2022 / Affluence Corporation (OTC PINK:AFFU) a leader in Smart City Software and Internet of Things (IoT) technologies announced today that its OneMind Technologies wholly owned subsidiary has received a second significant purchase order to provide additional AI modules on the OMT NG platform for one of the world's largest Smart City projects in the Middle East.

"I am extremely pleased that our partners continue to see the significant value that the OneMind software platform brings to this project. We are strategically positioned for more and larger purchase orders as the project expands," said James E Honan, Jr., CEO of Affluence Corporation. " Because of OneMind's unique feature set and our ability to take in any type of data and give real-time information, our partners in this project continue to find new applications for the OneMind solution" said Honan.

"This is a very significant follow-on order, and it is almost as large as Phase 1 of the project," said Stephane Eyme President of OneMind Technologies. "Our customer is adding two additional modules to the OneMind NG Platform to provide Artificial Intelligence (AI) features for rollout through the entire project." said Eyme.

About Affluence Corporation

Affluence Corporation (AFFU.PK) is a diversified technology company focused on smart city software and innovative cloud solutions that capitalize on IoT, AI and 5G technologies. We are investing in mid-market businesses to create a cohesive unit which brings together technology for the next generation of internet. For more information go to https://affucorp.com

About OneMind Technologies SL

OneMind Technologies SL is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation. The OneMind Intelligent IoT solution builder is used to create applications for smart construction and smart city operations. Functioning as systems of systems, OneMind connects data sources to one single point of insight to provide real-time information on operational processes. It is a key component in the enterprise solutions currently being offered by several Fortune 50 companies that resell, distribute, and integrate smart city enterprise solutions. The OneMind Smart City solution is deployed in Barcelona, San Francisco, Guadalajara, Oslo and many other cities throughout the world. For more information go to https://www.onemindtechnologies.com

About RAS Engineering

RAS Engineering is a wholly owned subsidiary of Affluence Corporation and is a telecom infrastructure engineering and design services organization. RAS Engineering provides the design work critical to 5G telecom construction projects. Service offerings include code compliance, forensic engineering and implementation and maintenance of telecom projects. RAS Engineering holds patents for technologies essential to improving 5G network performance.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. There are important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements, including: general economic business conditions, competitive and technological factors, markets, services, products and prices, availability and the cost of capital, success of growth initiatives, limited operating history and other factors discussed in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commissions. Additionally, this release may not be considered as legal, accounting, or investment advice, and is not, and may not be considered, a solicitation for the purchase of any securities issued by Affluence Corporation.

