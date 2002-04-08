SANTA CLARA, Calif., June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Borqs Technologies, Inc. ( BRQS, “Borqs”, or the “Company”), a global provider of 5G wireless solutions, Internet of Things (IoT) solutions, and innovative clean energy, with global operations in the U.S., India and China, today announced that its majority owned solar energy storage systems subsidiary, Holu Hou Energy LLC (“HHE”), will be presented at the Cantor Fitzgerald Technology ESG Conference, June 27-29, 2022 in Palo Alto, California. The material for HHE’s presentation is on file with the SEC at: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/0001650575/000121390022034743/ea162010ex99-1_borqs.htm



Among the high lights of the HHE presentation are:

HHE is the only residential energy storage system that eliminates the economic barriers to the Multi-Dwelling Unit Property Market;

Next-Gen DC-based modular hybrid PCS inverter;

Higher power and safer;

Total connectivity by WiFi, Ethernet and Bluetooth;

Energy share technology for multi-dwelling unit residential;

Over $28 million executed contracts for installations starting in 2nd half of 2022;

Forecast of over $100 million to be signed in Q3 2022 and over $350 million of pipeline opportunities in the following 36 months.



HHE’s presentation is scheduled for Tuesday June 28 at 8:40am PST.

See more of HHE's Breakthrough "Energy Share" Technology for Multi-Dwelling Unit Properties

About Borqs Technologies, Inc.

Borqs Technologies is a global leader in software and products for the IoT, providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart connected devices and cloud service solutions. Borqs has achieved leadership and customer recognition as an innovative end-to-end IoT solutions provider leveraging its strategic chipset partner relationships as well as its broad software and IP portfolio. Borqs’ unique strengths include its Android and Android Wear Licenses which enabled the Company to develop a software IP library covering chipset software, Android enhancements, domain specific usage and system performance optimization, suitable for large and low volume customized products, and is also currently in development of 5G products for phones and hotspots. The Company acquired controlling shares of the solar energy storage system entity, Holu Hou Energy LLC, in October 2021.

About Holu Hou Energy, LLC

Holu Hou Energy, LLC, a Delaware Corporation, brings state-of-the-art renewable energy and energy storage systems to the Single-Family Residential, Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential and Commercial building markets. With operations in California, Hawaii, Wisconsin and Shanghai, HHE engineers proprietary storage system and control platform solutions, including a breakthrough “HHE Energy Share” technology that is key to development of the Multi-Dwelling Unit Residential housing market. HHE is a vital partner for investors and asset owners that are seeking ESG solutions. For more information, visit www.holuhou.com

