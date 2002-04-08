CALGARY, Alberta, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Helium Corp. (CSE: HECO) ( HECOF) (the “Company” or “Global”), one of Canada’s largest and most aggressive helium exploration and development companies, is pleased to announce that it has increased its landholdings in Saskatchewan’s famed “helium runway” by 13% to 1.7 million acres. The Company has simultaneously acquired a third helium property in Montana through a strategic State and freehold leasing program, adding to the Company’s US land position, which covers only proven helium properties.



Global Helium is one of the largest helium-focused landholders in North America, with an enormous land position that extends across Canada and the United States.

In Saskatchewan, the Company has added over 300,000 acres of exploration lands in 2022 alone, and a multitude of additional permits are still awaiting government approval. The latest additions compliment the Company’s “Core Area One – Swift Current” and “Core Area Two – Regina,” (see news release dated January 25, 2022) which are the northernmost and easternmost properties held by Global. These lands were specifically sought as a result of the Company’s geophysical assessment of Saskatchewan and utilized the Company’s noteworthy in-house technical experts.

In line with the Company's stated strategic priorities (see news release dated May 18, 2022), the Company has successfully leased and acquired 25,372 acres of land across three seismically-defined and known helium-producing structures in Montana. Global’s third Montana property is located in Petroleum County, Montana where a previous exploration test yielded a gas analysis showing 3.9% Helium content. All three of Global’s Montana properties have existing wells with successful helium production tests.

Jesse Griffith, President of Global, commented, “We continue to advance our strategic priorities and corporate objective of aggressively pursuing the acquisition of proven, helium-rich lands and expanding the Company’s already massive land position. Our ability to continue growing the land base while simultaneously transitioning the company into an operationally focused, helium-producing entity showcases Global’s ability to execute the plan and exceed expectations.”

The Company has stated its strategic priorities include: (i) expanding our Saskatchewan land holdings in Canada, (ii) using geophysical, in-house technical experts, and other technologies to evaluate our land base to advance our prospects to the drill stage, and (iii) identifying and capturing new opportunities in the United States.

Global Helium is expected to form part of the solution to the long-term supply shortage that has plagued the industry for decades. The helium that Global is pursuing is defined as “Green Helium;” that is, it is produced not as a by-product of natural gas production, but with carrier gasses such as nitrogen, which makes up 78% of the air that we breathe daily. Global Helium is one of the earliest movers to pursue helium in its purest form, as a standalone business, without requiring hydrocarbon production as the primary product of pursuit.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF GLOBAL HELIUM CORPORATION

“Jesse Griffith”

Jesse Griffith

President

For more information:

Walter Spagnuolo, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (877) 816 8163

[email protected]

About Global Helium (CSE: HECO) ( HECOF)

Global Helium one of Canada’s largest helium exploration and development companies, focused on the exploration, acquisition, development, and production of helium to meet the needs of increasing helium demand and shrinking helium supply in North America and around the world. The Company has a seasoned team of industry professionals and technical experts and has established connections with North American and international helium buyers. Together, the team has captured 100%-owned permits encompassing over 1.7 million acres prospective for helium in Saskatchewan’s well-established helium fairway and has recently acquired three significant assets with proven helium tests in the State of Montana.

Find out more at: https://globalhelium.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

No securities regulatory authority has reviewed nor accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

This news release contains forward-looking statements and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this internal announcement are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations include the failure to satisfy the conditions of the relevant securities exchange(s) and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by the Company with securities regulators. The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this internal announcement are made as of the date of this internal announcement and the Company will update or revise publicly any of the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by applicable law.