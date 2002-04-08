NEWPORT NEWS, Va., July 07, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HII (:HII) will release its second quarter 2022 financial results on Thursday, Aug. 4, and host an earnings conference call at 9 a.m. Eastern time the same day. The call will be webcast live on HII’s website: https://www.hii.com/.



HII participants will include Chris Kastner, president and CEO, and Tom Stiehle, executive vice president and chief financial officer. Their remarks will be supplemented by a series of slides appearing on the company website. Listeners are encouraged to view these materials in conjunction with the call. Replays of the call will be available on the website for a limited time.

HII is an all-domain defense and technologies partner, recognized worldwide as America’s largest shipbuilder. With a 135-year history of trusted partnerships in advancing U.S. national security, HII delivers critical capabilities ranging from the most powerful and survivable naval ships ever built, to unmanned systems, ISR and AI/ML analytics. HII leads the industry in mission-driven solutions that support and enable an all-domain force. Headquartered in Virginia, HII’s skilled workforce is 44,000 strong. For more information please visit:

