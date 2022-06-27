PARIS, June 27, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Atari ® — one of the world's most iconic consumer brands and interactive entertainment producers — is marking the celebration of the company’s founding on June 27, 1972, with an exclusive video featuring a discussion between CEO Wade Rosen and founder Nolan Bushnell.



In a video available exclusively on IGN and Atari's official website , CEO Wade Rosen and founder Nolan Bushnell sit down to discuss Atari’s legacy of creativity and innovation, its formative role in the development of the modern video game industry, the Atari brand’s sustained role in popular culture, and what will define the company as it pushes forward for the next 50 years.

Atari is honoring its fans and customers with a special Golden Anniversary sale happening now, with limited-time deals on the Atari VCS and exclusive 50th-anniversary t-shirts, both available now at www.Atari.com .

“The story of the early days of Atari is, in many ways, the history of the birth of video games,” said Wade Rosen, Atari CEO. “I’m excited to share this very special conversation with founder Nolan Bushnell as we celebrate the tremendous impact of Atari on popular culture and the video game industry over the past fifty years.”

Since Rosen took the role of CEO, Atari has returned to its roots in premium game development and publishing, releasing new titles and bringing more content to PC, console, and streaming platforms. As part of this return, the company today announced that five of these new games are coming to Stadia, Google's gaming platform.

The first four games in the Atari Recharged series – Centipede, Black Widow, Asteroids, and Breakout – are coming to Stadia this year. Centipede: Recharged launches July 1, 2022, for purchase on the Stadia store and to claim for free with Stadia Pro. The Recharged series updates classic Atari games for current-generation gaming hardware and adds gameplay features that appeal to modern players, including particle effects, power-ups, co-op play, and original soundtracks by award-winning composer Megan McDuffee. In addition to the Recharged games, the critically acclaimed puzzle game Kombinera will be added to Stadia in September 2022.

Expect more news, including game and product announcements, to follow during the week as Atari continues to celebrate 50 years. Stay up-to-date on all things Atari and the 50th-anniversary announcements by following on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .

About ATARI

Atari is an interactive entertainment company and an iconic gaming industry brand that transcends generations and audiences. The company is globally recognized for its multi-platform, interactive entertainment and licensed products. Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 unique games and franchises, including world-renowned brands like Asteroids®, Centipede®, Missile Command®, Pong®, and RollerCoaster Tycoon®. Atari has offices in New York and Paris. Visit us online at www.Atari.com .

Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA) and will be eligible for trading on Euronext Growth on June 30, 2022 (Ticker ALATA).

©2022 Atari Interactive, Inc. Atari wordmark and logo are trademarks owned by Atari Interactive, Inc.

Press Contacts:

Jessica Timms and Tabitha Beidleman

UberStrategist Inc.

[email protected]

1-646-844-8388