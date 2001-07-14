Fiserv%2C+Inc. (NASDAQ: FISV), a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, has been named Merchant Acquirer of the Year by the Merchant Payments Ecosystem (MPE) Awards. Fiserv was recognized for the highly successful debut of Carat, an omnichannel commerce operating system that helps businesses drive revenue, reduce costs and grow at global scale while delivering a seamless customer experience through a single integrated platform.

The MPE Awards recognize top merchant payments acceptance companies and their achievements and were presented as part of the 2022 Merchant Payments Ecosystem conference in Berlin, Germany.

“With Carat, we’re helping merchants enable digital payments, optimise commerce, embed financial services and scale during a time of increasingly pressing market and customer demands,” said Peter O’Halloran, Head of Enterprise & Digital Commerce for Fiserv in EMEA. “This has been a pivotal year for us and our clients across Europe and the world, who are embracing omnichannel commerce as a new way of doing business, addressing the changing ways people want to pay, from in-store to online, while enhancing customer experience and increasing conversion.”

Carat from Fiserv has proven results working with the world’s most successful brands, including enabling Aldi to launch in-store and click and collect acquiring across Europe, ExxonMobil to deliver a voice-enabled payment experience via Amazon Pay, and Selecta to offer cash-free contactless payments at unattended vending machines across 16 markets in Europe.

Currently, Carat processes tens of billions of global omnichannel transactions for merchants across North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Asia Pacific, spanning multiple retail verticals.

In a world moving faster than ever before, Fiserv helps clients deliver solutions in step with the way people live and work today – financial services at the speed of life.

