SHENZHEN, China, July 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile Limited ( JG) (“Aurora Mobile” or the “Company”), a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China, today announced that its subsidiary Wuhan SendCloud Technology Co., Ltd. (“SendCloud”) has entered into a strategic partnership with Guanlan Networks (Hangzhou) Co., Ltd., the operator of Ding Xiang Yuan, a leading digital medical service platform in China. Leveraging its years of technical expertise and experience in email services, SendCloud will help Ding Xiang Yuan optimize and expand its customer reach. This partnership is a testament to SendCloud’s leading position and strong capabilities in email and SMS messaging services.



Through professional content sharing, active user interaction, extensive accumulation of medical data, and high-quality digital medical services, Ding Xiang Yuan connects doctors, researchers, patients, hospitals, bio-pharmaceutical companies and insurance companies. Since its establishment 20 years ago, Ding Xiang Yuan has served hundreds of millions of consumers, and has 5.5 million professional users, including 2.1 million doctors, accounting for 71% of the total number of doctors in China.

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile ( JG) is a leading provider of customer engagement and marketing technology services in China. Since its inception, Aurora has focused on providing stable and efficient messaging services to enterprises and has grown to be a leading mobile messaging service provider with its first-mover advantage. With the increasing demand for customer reach and marketing growth, Aurora has developed forward-looking solutions such as Cloud Messaging and Cloud Marketing to help enterprises achieve omnichannel customer reach and interaction, as well as artificial intelligence and big data-driven marketing technology solutions to help enterprises' digital transformation.

