Waterdrop Inc. to Report First Quarter 2022 Financial Results on June 15, 2022

2 minutes ago
PR Newswire

BEIJING, June 8, 2022

BEIJING, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) ("Waterdrop" or the "Company"), a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact, today announced that it will report its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2022, before U.S. markets open on Wednesday, June 15, 2022.

Waterdrop's management team will hold a conference call on June 15, 2022 at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong Time on the same day) to discuss the financial results. Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

International:

1-412-317-6061

United States Toll Free:

1-888-317-6003

Hong Kong Toll Free:

800-963976

Hong Kong:

852-58081995

Mainland China:

4001-206115

Elite Entry Number:


8558252

Please dial in 15 minutes before the call is scheduled to begin and provide the Elite Entry Number to join the call.

A telephone replay will be accessible two hours after the conclusion of the conference call through June 22, 2022 by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free:

1-877-344-7529

International:

1-412-317-0088

Access Code:


4166042

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available at the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.waterdrop-inc.com/.

About Waterdrop Inc.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH) is a leading technology platform dedicated to insurance and healthcare service with a positive social impact. Founded in 2016, with the comprehensive coverage of Waterdrop Insurance Marketplace and Waterdrop Medical Crowdfunding, Waterdrop aims to bring insurance and healthcare service to billions through technology. For more information, please visit www.waterdrop-inc.com.

For investor inquiries, please contact

Waterdrop Inc.
Xiaojiao CUI
[email protected]

Christensen

In China
Mr. Eric Yuan
Phone: +86-1380-111-0739
E-mail: [email protected]

In US
Ms. Linda Bergkamp
Phone: +1-480-614-3004
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN82603&sd=2022-06-08 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/waterdrop-inc-to-report-first-quarter-2022-financial-results-on-june-15-2022-301563803.html

SOURCE Waterdrop Inc.

