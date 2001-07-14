Get Your 7-Day Free Trial! Start Now!
Get Premium to unlock powerful stock data

SemiLEDs to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results on Tuesday, July 12, 2022

Author's Avatar
2 minutes ago
Article's Main Image

SemiLEDs Corporation (NASDAQ:LEDS) will report financial results for the 2022 fiscal Third quarter ended May 31, 2022 before market open on Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

About SemiLEDs

SemiLEDs develops, manufactures, and sells LED chips and LED components for general lighting applications, including street lights and commercial, industrial, system and residential lighting, along with specialty industrial applications such as ultraviolet (UV) curing, medical/cosmetic, counterfeit detection, horticulture, architectural lighting and entertainment lighting. SemiLEDs sells blue, white, green and UV LED chips.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20220708005126r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220708005126/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles