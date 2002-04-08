IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Petalfast Inc., a full-spectrum marketing and sales agency for the cannabis industry, announced a partnership with Turning Point Brands, Inc. (: TPB), to drive distribution expansion of their iconic rolling paper brand, Zig-Zag . Turning Point is a manufacturer and distributor of national branded consumer products, including alternative smoking accessories and consumables.



For over 140 years, Zig-Zag has been innovating and delivering an elevated smoking experience to millions of people around the world through its high-quality rolling papers. Turning Point acquired the license to distribute Zig-Zag in North America in 1997. Since then, Turning Point has offered Zig-Zag in a wide range of styles, including the classic French Orange, Organic Hemp, Unbleached and Ultra-thin papers, to suit the needs of today's consumer.

Under the terms of the agreement, Petalfast will provide full service sales and marketing support to Zig-Zag and its full complement of products in the cannabis retail channel throughout the state of California.

“When a brand has a rich and impactful history, it opens the door to a variety of powerful opportunities,” said Petalfast CEO Jason Vegotsky . “We are excited to work with the Turning Point team to drive Zig-Zag’s leading portfolio into new channels of distribution while diversifying the Petalfast portfolio of offerings for our retail customers. Modeling Zig-Zag’s success in traditional retail outlets, like convenience stores, alongside the Petalfast team’s marketing and sales expertise in the cannabis industry, creates a real win-win combination.”

Turning Point’s go-to-market strategy, significant experience navigating federal, state and local regulations, and powerful distribution network has brought their portfolio of brands into over 215,000 retail outlets in North America. The company sells a wide range of products to adult consumers, from their classic brands to next generation products, to fulfill today’s evolving consumer preferences.

“We are excited by our new partnership with Petalfast as it is highly complementary to our own efforts to leverage Zig-Zag’s unique brand proposition and penetrate new channels to meet the needs of today’s consumer,” said Summer Frein, Chief Marketing Officer of Turning Point. Scott R. Grossman, Turning Point’s VP of Corporate Development, added that “Petalfast has built an impressive platform that clearly aligns with our company’s strategic focus to further capitalize on the rapidly evolving cannabinoid industry.”

About Petalfast

Petalfast is the first-of-its-kind full spectrum sales and marketing agency for the cannabis industry. Petalfast helps cannabis brands achieve rapid growth via its go-to-market accelerator program in California, and through its full spectrum of agency services available to brands nationally. Notable cannabis brands already engaged in the Petalfast platform include Space Coyote, Emerald Sky, Bloom Brands, and Yada Yada. The Company, through its incubator program Pilot by Petalfast, also provides new and recently launched brands with direct access to leading retailers and opportunities to gain first-hand market analysis, while also offering select retailers the opportunity to see future brands before they formally hit the market.

About Turning Point Brands, Inc.

Turning Point Brands (: TPB) is a manufacturer, marketer and distributor of branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients through its iconic Zig-Zag® and Stoker’s® brands, and its emerging brands within the NewGen segment. TPB’s products are available in more than 215,000 retail outlets in North America, and on sites such as www.zigzag.com and www.solacevapor.com. For the latest news and information about TPB and its brands, please visit www.turningpointbrands.com.

