NEW YORK, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vimeo ( VMEO, Financial), the world's leading all-in-one video software solution, today announced the launch of new interactive video capabilities with Vimeo. This launch marks the successful integration of the WIREWAX feature-set after its acquisition by Vimeo last November.



“We believe that most business videos will include some form of interactivity in the future, because it’s a proven, more effective way to engage audiences of all kinds,” said Mark Kornfilt, President and Chief Product Officer, Vimeo. “One of Vimeo’s greatest abilities is to take the complex and make it simple. We’ve brought the sophisticated capabilities of WIREWAX to our industry-leading platform so that anyone can easily create dynamic videos that drive results. This is a huge step forward in unleashing the full potential of video for every business.”

Marketers, communications professionals, and HR teams are seeking more cost-effective and efficient ways to meaningfully engage with customers, employees, and communities. Vimeo’s new, easy-to-use interactive video editor is fully integrated with the platform’s suite of workplace tools so anyone can produce rich video experiences, natively publish them across websites and social channels, and measure results – all from a single hub.

The new interactive capabilities now available on Vimeo include:

Intuitive, code-free video editor: Create dynamic, interactive videos using a simple-to-use, drag and drop interface that guides users through the process, from start to finish.

AI-powered, clickable hotspots: Leverage computer vision technology to pin clickable elements to specific objects on the screen so viewers can engage directly within the video to learn more.

Fully-customizable overlays: Add layers of content and information on videos — additional videos, photos, buttons, information, and more — to drive viewer interest and engagement.

Video branching: Give consumers and employees the ability to select multiple paths within a single video, creating navigable content and unique experiences.

Shoppable video functionality: Build new shopping experiences by adding clickable elements to individual products within a video, overlaying additional product information, and "add to cart" buttons, allowing users to shop directly within a video.

Comprehensive reporting and analytics: Track key metrics like sales, audience engagement, and message retention and then optimize content for maximum impact and ROI.

Food52, the next-generation cooking and home company and longtime Vimeo customer, is using interactive video to successfully engage their online audience of more than 25 million customers.

Matt Greenberg, SVP, Head of Brand Partnerships at Food52, said, “Interactive video is unlocking a new way for how we present Food52 and our brand partners to the world, for example guiding our customers through new ‘how-to’ or recipe videos that they control, or leading them from a video directly to product pages and generating direct revenue. With these capabilities now part of Vimeo, and the improved ease of using them, we’re able to do it all with video, with streamlined workflows and on fewer systems.”

Vimeo’s interactive video capabilities are available to Vimeo Enterprise customers today. An example of an interactive video is available on Vimeo .

About Vimeo

Vimeo ( VMEO, Financial) is the world's leading all-in-one video software solution. Our platform enables any professional, team, and organization to unlock the power of video to create, collaborate and communicate. We proudly serve our growing community of over 260 million users — from creatives to entrepreneurs to the world's largest companies. Learn more at www.vimeo.com.