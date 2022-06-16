EL SEGUNDO, Calif., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS), the industry-leader in gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits, has announced its participation in the TSMC 2022 North America Technology Symposium on June 16, 2022, in Santa Clara, USA.



GaN is a next-generation power semiconductor technology running 20 times faster than traditional silicon. Compared with traditional silicon chargers, gallium nitride chargers can achieve 3x the power or 3x faster charging with up to 40% energy savings in just half the size and weight of legacy silicon solutions. GaNFast™ power ICs with GaNSense™ technology integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets.

"GaN semiconductors are becoming increasingly important for fast charging and power conversion that drive energy efficiency to the next level,” said Lucas Tsai, director of market development and emerging business management, TSMC North America. “We’re very pleased with the results of our long-term partnership with Navitas in delivery of high-quality, reliable GaN semiconductors using our industry-leading GaN manufacturing technology and platform, and we look forward to our continuous collaboration with Navitas to unleash more green and sustainable innovations.”

At the TSMC 2022 NA Technology Symposium, Navitas will demonstrate its GaN fast and ultra-fast mobile charging, plus display higher-power system hardware including data center and EV applications at its booth in the Innovation Zone, which spotlights the achievements of TSMC’s emerging startup customers.

“Navitas’ partnership with TSMC goes back over a decade, and for me personally, long before that,” said Dan Kinzer, Navitas COO/CTO and co-founder. “Excellent teamwork, learning and collaboration has created a proven, high-yielding platform on which Navitas can build next-generation GaNFast power ICs via GaN-on-Si fabricated by TSMC.”

To register for the TSMC 2022 Technology Symposium, please visit: https://pr.tsmc.com/english/events/tsmc-events

TSMC North America Technology Symposium (In-Person Event)

June 16, 2022 (Thursday), 8:30a.m. - 5:05p.m.

Santa Clara Convention Center, 5001 Great America Parkway, Santa Clara, CA 95054

About Navitas

Navitas Semiconductor ( NVTS) is the industry leader in GaN power ICs, founded in 2014. GaN power ICs integrate GaN power with drive, control, protection and sensing to enable faster charging, higher power density and greater energy savings for mobile, consumer, enterprise, eMobility and new-energy markets. Over 150 Navitas patents are issued or pending, and over 50 million units have been shipped with zero reported GaN field failures. Sustainability is a core focus, as every GaNFast power IC shipped saves 4 kg of CO 2 emissions, and Navitas is the world’s first semiconductor company to be CarbonNeutral®-certified. Navitas rang the Nasdaq opening bell and started trading on Nasdaq on October 20th, 2021.

Navitas Semiconductor, GaNFast, GaNSense and the Navitas logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Navitas Semiconductor Limited. All other brands, product names and marks are or may be trademarks or registered trademarks used to identify products or services of their respective owners.

