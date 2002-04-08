SHANGHAI, China, June 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (: FCN) today announced its continued investment in its Forensic & Risk Advisory Services practice with the appointment of Casey Kah as a Senior Managing Director in Shanghai.



Mr. Kah brings over 20 years of experience conducting independent investigations into financial misstatements, bribery and corruption issues and employee misconduct matters, as articulated by whistleblowers, auditors or short sellers.

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Kah was a Partner in the Forensic & Integrity Services practice at Ernst & Young in Shanghai. He led numerous complex investigations and assisted clients in proactively identifying risk areas and managing and mitigating non-compliance risks, strengthening processes and supporting systems and enhancing compliance frameworks. He has diverse industry experience across life sciences, automotive, financial institutions, consumer and industrial products, asset management, mining and metals, media and travel.

“Casey has joined us during an exciting period as we look toward growth in China and brings a wealth of experience to our Forensic & Risk Advisory Services practice. His background will give clients unique insights that will help them manage investigations and maintain compliance programs that will protect their ability to operate,” said Jon Rowell, Head of Asia and Caribbean at FTI Consulting.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Kah said, “I am excited to build our Forensic & Risk Advisory Services practice in China, and I am eager to help further expand the team’s footprint in Asia. Leveraging my experience, in combination with the deep expertise of FTI Consulting’s global network, will help clients tackle some of their most sophisticated challenges.”

Mr. Kah is a frequent speaker on compliance matters and best practices and has presented at numerous events, including Integrity APAC Summit, Innoxcell Annual Symposium, The European Chamber Compliance Conference, American Conference Institute’s China Forum On Anti-Corruption and Asia Pacific Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Compliance Congress.



